Connor Adam makes Porsche switch

Former Best Bars Toyota 86 Championship front runner Connor Adam, will swap his Toyota 86 for a Porsche 997 when the Rodin Cars Super GT Series kicks off in January.

Adam competed for four seasons in the Toyota 86’s with a best championship finish of third in the 2017/18 season.

Adam will campaign a Porsche 997 Gen 2 that was raced by Johnny Reid in the Australian Porsche Carerra Cup Championship – The Adam entry will be run by International Motorsport, where Adam works as a mechanic and has been prepping his own car for the start of the season.

“I’m really looking forward to the start of the season and getting out on the track in the Delete Porsche,” says Adam.

With up to 14 Porsche Cup cars entered, Adam is predicting a tight field and close racing.

“There are some very good drivers, particularly in the Porsche class and there is a good variety of cars throughout the field with varying skill levels of the drivers.”

“I’ve seen the entry list and there are some fast ‘young’ guys there, but also a number of others who are pretty experienced also.”

Adam has already had some running in his Porsche, contesting a number of Porsche series events last season.

“We did four rounds in the Porsche series which was great for a bit of testing and miles. Especially running on the Michellin tyre and getting used to that. It means we should be able to get up to speed quite quickly.”

Each round will feature two 30-minute races along with one 60-minute race, all with a compulsory pit stop. There will be the option of one or two drivers per car.

To ensure parity between the three different classes of racing, there will be a Balance Of Performance criteria added to each of the races. The BOP will be implemented during the compulsory pit stop and the length of pit stop will be determined using qualifying times and using lap times from practice sessions.

“I think that if they get the balance of performance and pitstops correct, it should be pretty tight.”

“And we obviously have two generations of Porsche’s running with the 997’s and the 991’s. There are small differences between each as to how they achieve their speed on track, it’ll make the racing close I think.”

The Rodin Cars Super GT Series will consist of four rounds over three months commencing January 15, 2022, at Highlands in Cromwell.

This will be followed by the second round at the Mike Pero Motorsport Park, Rupauna in Christchurch on January 22-23, before heading to Hampton Downs on February 12-13. The final round will be in Taupo on March 26-27, 2022.