Two nights of terrific Compact Speedcar action this Easter weekend for the Victorian Club as they take time to reflect and race in honour of people from the Curren and Astrella families at Rosedale and Bairnsdale Speedways.

Rosedale Speedway will host the Curren Memorial on Good Friday whilst Bairnsdale will be the host of the Keith Astrella Memorial this season. Defending champion of both events is Justin Paull and he will be keen to see out the weekend recognised as back to back winner.

The Curren Memorial honours Allen and Bill for their contributions to the Victorian Compact Speedcar Club and the Rosedale Speedway Club in various roles including as drivers, treasurers, Chief Stewards etc. The Curren family number 23 was retired to all competitors unless they are a Curren.

Keith Astrella was a more recent passing member and was remembered as a man only to willing to help everybody with whatever he could, many times attending when he was not racing to help others. He loved young people and spent as much time as possible encouraging them and helping them learn some tricks quickly in order to progress to the lead pack in Compacts.

The executive committee and general committee on behalf of the club members have been able to put together a prize purse across to nights racing along with other monies earned by the club over the weekend from appearing at the venues that has made racing a two day show attractive to the competitors.

The weekends winner on points will pick up an extra $500 – with prizemoney being paid to 6th plus tow money to all entrants. A tremendous line-up of sponsors has contributed also to this weekends event through cash or product. Including Astrella family business Kay Mainline Augers & Core barrels.

Andrew Lardner on behalf of the executive committee wanted to thank people involved. “The club is very appreciative to our sponsors. Many of the supporters are race drivers in our class that keep contributing to the prize pools to support the recent growth of our club. Those members that keep contributing we cannot thank you enough. This event is something we would like to develop and one drivers look forward to in years to come.” Shared Lardner.

Racing starts at 5pm on both nights and Compact Speedcars fans should come along and watch the class with Sprintcar racing at both events as a further enticement to come along and watch the difference in how our pocket rockets get around the race track.

MEMORIAL WEEKEND SPONSORS

Kay Mainline Augers & Core barrels

1 Stop Property Services

The Local Village Garage

Flash Heating & Cooling

Ripper Plastering

Ripper Stickers

Kitten Car Care Products

NOMINATIONS

ROSEDALE SPEEDWAY GOOD FRIDAY – CURREN MEMORIAL

Mark Hutchinson – Victoria 6

Glen Wiles – Victoria 9

Justin Paull – Victoria 12

Tania Hallett – Victoria 15

Andrew Burleigh – Victoria 17

AJ Wiles – Victoria 32

Kyle Sharpe – New South Wales 34

Gavin Cooper – Victoria 34

Duane Cordina – Victoria 41

Aaron Stubbs – Victoria 46

Aaron Bacon – Victoria 56

Michael Conway – Victoria 77

BAIRNSDALE SPEEDWAY EASTER SATURDAY – KEITH ASTRELLA MEMORIAL

Mark Hutchinson – Victoria 6

Mark Cecil – Victoria 7

Glen Wiles – Victoria 9

Justin Paull – Victoria 12

Tania Hallett – Victoria 15

Andrew Burleigh – Victoria 17

AJ Wiles – Victoria 32

Kyle Sharpe – New South Wales 34

Gavin Cooper – Victoria 34

Duane Cordina – Victoria 41

Aaron Stubbs – Victoria 46

Aaron Bacon – Victoria 56

Michael Conway – Victoria 77

