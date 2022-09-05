Collins and O’Donnell/Lyons take honours in opening South Island Endurance Series round

Sam Collins (Marc II Mustang) has won the Class 2 & 3 One Hour race while Scott O’Donnell/Michael Lyons (Hyundai i20N TCR) took line honours in the separate Class 4 & 5 race in the 2022 Carter’s Tyre Service South Island Endurance Series.

The Mike Pero Motorsport Park in Christchurch hosted the first of three rounds with two top fields competing for both One-Hour line and Class honours.

Collins had a dominant win from Ronan Murphy (Porsche 991.1 Cup) and Heremana Malmezac (Porsche 991.2 Cup MR), leading from lights to flag and never coming under pressure from a large Porsche contingent.

“You’re got to be pretty happy with first, don’t you,” exclaimed Collins who also won Class 2 (GT type).

“The car was faultless.

“We have been working on this for a couple of years and got the car to where it needs to be and it turned out fast and reliable.

“Congrats and thanks to the team for their work.”

While Porsche made up two-thirds of the field, Collins’ lead never came under threat.

Rather, it was Murphy who had to keep ahead of at first, Steve Brooks/Bill Riding (Porsche 992 Cup) who eventually slipped down the field with a fuel issue, then the Marco Schelp/Anthony Leigh Porsche 997 Cup S who slipped to fourth overall after a drive-through penalty for pit-lane speeding saw their podium hopes dashed.

“It was awesome,” said Murphy.

“We’ve been struggling with tyres and the car not being where we wanted it to be. Had a good battle with Marco, so good to have some pressure and fight there.”

Grant Williams/Ben Williams (Toyota GT86 V8) won Class 3 (>3501cc) from Nigel Cromie (Mclaren 570s GT4), finishing seventh overall.

Scott O’Donnell carried on his form from last season winning the opening One-Hour race for Class 4 & 5 cars. For the round, O’Donnell had English F5000 driver Michael Lyons, who last raced at Ruapuna in early 2020 in a Lola T400, as co-driver.

After setting fastest lap in qualifying, Lyons had his work cut out for him, starting from pit-lane rather than from pole position.

“It was a little bit busy,” commented Lyons.

“It was good fun. The front tyres went away a little bit as they do. James (Penrose) had a really good pace up the front and I was pacing towards it. “

Penrose (Audi RS3 LMS TCR) initially took the lead, battling with Andre Simon (Toyota 86 turbo) with Steve Kelly (BMW E46 M34TR) in third.

Unfortunately for all three, their efforts came undone.

With Lyons closing in on the top three after the halfway mark, Penrose pitted and retired with a broken front damper.

Simon also spent time in the pits with a sensor issue only to re-join and finish seventh overall.

Having pitted, Kelly encountered a problem sending him off into the kitty-litter at Turn 2 bringing out the safety car with 16 minutes remaining.

O’Donnell was now in the lead which he held to the chequered flag from a consistent Mike Hall (VW Golf GTi TCR) and a very quick Honda Civic 2.4 SiR of Daniel Cropp.

“More than happy,” O’Donnell said.

“Sad for James (Penrose) who drove very well and with Steve (Kelly) out with 10 minutes to go”

O’Donnell/Lyons were also first in Class 4 (2001-3500cc) while a very quick Brad Rule (Honda Civic SIR) came home fourth overall and first in Class 5 (0-2000cc).

“That’s a good day out,” said Rule who also won Class five in Christchurch last season.

“I just pipped Warren (Black) on the line for fourth.”

Drivers and teams now have a three-week break before resuming the competition at the second round at Teretonga Park in Invercargill on September 24, 2022.

Race Results

Class 2 & 3 Results (Place, Driver/s, Class, Car)

1/ Sam Collins 2 Marc II Mustang

2/ Ronan Murphy 2 Porsche 991.1 Cup

3/ Heremana Malmezac 2 Porsche 991.2 Cup MR

4/ Marco Schelp/Anthony Leigh 2 Porsche 997 Cup S

5/ Adam Julian 2 Porsche 997 Cup

6/ Ben Byers 2 Porsche 991.2 Cup

7/ Grant Williams/Ben Williams 3 Toyota GT86 V8

8/ Francois Beziac 2 Porsche 991.2 Cup MR

9/ Nigel Cromie 3 Mclaren 570s GT4

10/ Glen Brazier 2 Porsche 991 Cup

11/ Martin Dippie/James Penrose 2 Porsche 991 Cup

12/ Deon Cooper 3 Ford Mustang GT4

13/ Luke Manson 2 Porsche 991.2 Cup

14/ Steve Sullivan 2 Porsche 991 Cup

15/ Grant Aitken 2 Porsche Cayman GT4

16/ Martin Neill 2 Porsche 991 Cup

17/ Angus McFarlane/Michael Bushell 3 Porchevy 996 V8

18/ Lindsay O’Donnell 2 McLaren 570s GT4

19/ Hamish Wilton 2 Ford Falcon FG V8ST

20/ Oliver Saxton/Ray Williams 3 Porsche Cayman GT4

21/ Russell Burgess 3 Mazda RX7 turbo

22/ Steve Brooks/Bill Riding 2 Porsche 992 Cup

23/ John Wadsworth 3 Chevy Cruze V8

DNF Bruce Davidson 3 Chev Corvette C6R

DQ Allan Dippie 2 Porsche 997 Cup S

Class 4 & 5 Results (Place, Driver/s, Class, Car, Capacity)

1/ Scott O’Donnell/Michael Lyons 4 Hyundai i30N TCR 3400

2/ Mike Hall 4 VW Golf GTi TCR 3373

3/ Daniel Cropp 4 Honda Civic 2.4 SiR 2400

4/ Bradley Rule 5 Honda Civic SIR 2000

5/ Warren Black 4 Audi RS3 LMS TCR 3372

6/ Denzil Travers 4 Audi RS3 LMS TCR 3372

7/ Andre Simon 4 Toyota 86 turbo 3400

8/ James Mitchell 5 Honda Civic Type R 2000

9/ Sam Wallace 4 Mazda RX8

10/ Donovan Isted 5 Honda Civic 1800

11/ Matthew O’Donnell 4 Audi RS3 LMS TCR 3372

12/ Kris Mackie 4 Mazda RX8 2354

13/ Marcus Barnett 4 Seat Cupra TCR 3400

14/ Tim Mackersy 4 Renault Clio 2750

15/ Bradley Dawson 4 Mazda RX8 2354

16/ Shane Roughan 4 Mazda RX8 2354

17/ Brayden Phillips 5 Mazda MX5 2000

18/ Ash McConchie 4 Mazda RX8 2354

19/ Flyn Mitchell/C Davies 4 Mazda RX8 2354

20/ Dean Cook 5 Honda Intergra 1800

21/ Mark Neville/Jonathan Prince 4 Subaru Impreza WRX 3400

22/ Cory Stewart 4 Mazda RX8 2354

23/ Rianna O’Meara-Hunt 5 Toyota TR86 2000

24/ Mal Walters 4 Mazda RX8 2354

25/ William Exton 5 Toyota TR86 2000

26/ Jared Pyke/Ben McConochie 4 Mazda RX8 2354

27/ Steve Parker 5 Toyota TR86 2000

28/ Saxon Sheehan 5 Toyota TR86 2000

30/ Paul Booth/David Booth 5 BMW 318 Ti 2000

DNF James Penrose 4 Audi RS3 LMS TCR 3372

DNF Chris Wall 5 Honda Civic 1800

DNF Kynan Yu/David McAlpine 5 Toyota 86 2000

DNF Mark Meadows 5 Lotus Exige 2000

DNF Dave McLean 5 Honda Intergra 1800

DNF Marc Denton 5 BMW E30 320 1998

DNF Steven Kelly 4 BMW E46 M34TR 3200

DNF Bryce Mitchell/Alan Turner 5 Toyota Starlet 2000