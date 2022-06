Cohen returns to from at Puckapunyal!

Reece Cohen returned to the third round of the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship at the Eastern Lions Kart Club over the weekend. Cohen returning to the CRG Australia package was looking to get his championship back on track by running as far up the field as possible. Cohen utilised Friday practice to the best of his abilities with Saturday morning qualifying the starting point for his racing weekend.

The rain had arrived over night and Cohen and rest of the thirty five driver field had to contend with wet tricky conditions. The DMC Security backed entry was able to put in some good lap times early in the session. Reece was relishing the wet conditions and was pushing himself to the edge of the top five in a great session. Cohen got through the wet qualifying session and set a time for seventh place overall and on the inside of the fourth row.

Cohen was ready to go for heat one racing to try and move up the grid. The Top Gun Racing driver didn’t get the start he was after dropping down to position nine with work to do. Reece put his head down and was able to make a couple of spots up as the race went on and really pushing the top five. Cohen crossed the line in seventh position but was moved up to fifth spot due to some post-race infringements falling his way in a great start to racing.

Reece was once again out of position seven and was looking to move up the field. The CRG Australia sponsored entry got a great start and was able to move up to position four on the opening lap. Cohen was in a battle of strong drivers in the top five dropping down to fifth spot overall. Reece continued to battle on at the front and worked his way back up into fourth spot. Cohen crossed the line in position four and this had him off third spot for the third heat.

Cohen starting out of position three was looking for a clean get away and this was exactly what he got. The DMC Security backed entry got an electric start jumping into second spot. Reece stayed there for the first half of the race before dropping back a few spots in the top five battle. Cohen continued to drive the wheels of his CRG entry and was able to come home with another top five in position four overall!

Cohen was now off the front row for the final heat and jumped to the lead off the start. The Top Gun Racing driver was quickly under attack and dropped back to fourth keen to push on. Cohen unfortunately was out of contention on the fourth lap hurting his chances. Reece was starting out of position eight for the final and looking to finish his weekend on a high. The CRG Australia backed entry got a great start moving up to seventh spot and looking to make his way forward. Cohen got on the edge of the top five in sixth spot and continued to push towards fourth and fifth in the dying stages. Reece crossed the line in an excellent sixth spot overall.

Reece’s father Darren spoke post weekend of the team’s weekend. “Thanks to Karting Australia for round three of the Australian karting Championships at Puckapunyal. Thanks to our team, Topgun Racing for all their support. Thanks to Mattia Madimi on the tools once again providing some great engines. We were proud to run our business logo on the kart this weekend DMC Security PTY LTD”. Cohen will be back for the fourth round of the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship at the Emerald Kart Club.