Coffex increases partnership with Porsche for 2020 motorsport season

An integral part of the service Porsche provides to its teams and drivers at each event would only be possible with the support of partners Coffex Coffee Roasters, who have increased their support of Porsche PAYCE Carrera Cup and Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge for the 2020 season.

Coffex has been closely aligned with the Carrera Cup championship since the start of the 2015 season when it began as the Official Coffee Supplier of Australia’s premier sports car series, providing coffee, tea and associated products to all involved in the championship.

The Coffex Coffee bar is traditionally the most popular feature within the Porsche hospitality lounge and a place for teams, partners and drivers to relax and enjoy premium, locally roasted – and, above all, the freshest – coffee from professional baristas.

For 2020, the proudly Melbourne brand will again support both Australia’s premier one-make series. In addition to the integrated branding Coffex receive in the Porsche hospitality area, on every vehicle, podiums and communications across Porsche’s websites and social media channels, this year Coffex will also be the naming rights to an exclusive behind-the-scenes video series, dubbed the Coffex Backstage Pass.

The new series will be shot by Porsche at each Carrera Cup event and give fans an insight into the Porsche life at every circuit, by showcasing profiles on leading teams, drivers and personnel as well as highlighting aspects of the Porsche PAYCE Carrera Cup Championship that set it apart from other categories in Australia.

“We are thrilled to continue our strong partnership with Coffex Coffee Roasters into the 2020 Carrera Cup season, but also expand their involvement into to the naming rights partner of the new eight-part Backstage Pass content series,” said Porsche Cars Australia Head of Motorsport, Troy Bundy.

“The benefits Coffex provide to Carrera Cup has played a crucial role in the overall racing experience for our drivers, teams, sponsors and all attending our motor racing events, evident from the tremendous feedback we receive. This expanded partnership is exciting for our motor racing programme as we continue to enhance and innovate the on- and off-track experiences for our motorsport customers.”

Meanwhile, Coffex Coffee Roasters Marketing Manager Ernest Tong is thrilled to continue the partnership with Porsche, “Coffex Coffee Roasters and Porsche have enjoyed a tremendous partnership across the past five Carrera Cup seasons and it’s exciting to enter our sixth season with the Porsche Motorsport team for 2020,” said Ernest.

Round 2 of the Porsche PAYCE Carrera Cup Australia season takes place from the 12-15 March at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, while Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge gets underway at Sydney Motorsport Park from the 27-29 March.

For more race information, videos and interviews, follow the Porsche PAYCE Carrera Cup Australia social pages: Instagram – @PorscheMotorsportAU / Twitter – @PorscheMspAU / Facebook.com/ PorscheMotorsportAU