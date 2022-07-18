Coby Elliott season wrap

CRE Racing based in regional South West slopes town Young in New South Wales are busily planning for the next Sprintcar and Wingless Sprintcar season.

After successful development this season, the team collected a top four Sprintcar feature finish and some great Wingless Sprint results along the way.

The family-owned team led by Andrew and Kylie Dorahy with step son/son Coby Elliott the driver and owner along with his parents plus with grandfather Kevin Shepherd a retired mechanic with many years of speedway experience working with the spanners, provides everybody involved an opportunity to live their dreams, not the least Coby who dreamed of racing a Sprintcar since he was a boy.

To get to where he is today behind the wheel of a Sprintcar, Elliott has gained many experiences in an extensive and varied motor racing career.

Elliott’s motorsport career began when he was just six years of age as a motocross rider.

From Motocross Elliott changed to circuit Karting at the age of nine before being ready to experience Speedway from the age of eleven.

His family has done everything it can in order to elevate Coby into his Sprintcar career, his Speedway career despite living in Young was more difficult than most, he had to compete in Victoria week after week to build up his experiences.

This started as a Junior Quarter Midget racer in Victoria where Elliott competed frequently at Avalon Raceway and eventually won the prestigious Australian 120cc Grand Prix along with sought after awards such as Most Respected Driver and Chief Steward Awards.

At the age of thirteen, Elliott moved into a Junior Standard Saloon to continue to compete in racing across Victoria, competing with an eight-cylinder engine against others aged up to sixteen.

Determined to succeed as a Sprintcar racer as quickly as possible, the next two Speedway seasons were missed by Elliott as he set about building up experience with Wingless Sprint practice sessions, unable to enter competition due to his age.

As soon as Elliott turned sixteen, he went racing in Wingless Sprints for a season and sold the car afterwards to continue the focus on reaching the Sprintcar division.

Sitting out the 2018/19 season, Elliott and the CRE Racing team spent the time building their own Sprintcar, except for an opportunity to compete in two race meetings towards the end of the season to gain experience.

2019/20 became the debut season for the CRE Racing team as a Sprintcar team.

The team competed primarily at Valvoline Raceway with some of the toughest racer’s week in, week out.

Covid and consistent rain in Eastern Australia including Sydney affected the team in the 2020/21 season with many event cancellations, so the team built a Wingless Sprint and managed to compete in seventeen meetings across New South Wales, South Australia, Victoria, and the Australian Capital Territory.

Elliott took a feature race victory in Canberra and finished in the top ten five times.

This 2021/22 season, it was planned for the team to compete in twenty-one meetings split with nine Sprintcar events and a dozen Wingless Sprints.

Another terrible season of weather cancellations meant eight meetings were cancelled and Elliott raced the Wingless eight times, and the Sprintcar five times.

A highlight of the season was competing at arguably one of the most famous and prestigious Sprintcar race meetings in Australia and the world, the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic at Warrnambool.

Just competing at the famously fast speedway with so much quality competition instilled so much confidence and experience.

A program for the 22/23 season is yet to be finalised, however the team is looking to compete as much as they can stretch their budget to allow them to do.

In the meantime, the team are re-building both cars and investing in more parts in preparation.

Amongst the tracks Elliott is looking forward to competing at frequently is the Eastern Creek Speedway complex.

It is fast and unforgiving, it can be tough on equipment, however it’s a magnificent facility, so the team will focus on Wingless Sprint competition at ECS.

There is an opportunity for supporters to invest in CRE Racing for the upcoming season.

Andrew, Kylie and Coby will field enquiries and work out a package to please you based on what you would like to get in return.

After a fourth-place finish in the Sprintcars at Grafton and consistent results in the Wingless Sprint, Elliott is close to obtaining regular podium results behind the wheel, and perhaps that ‘W’ in the Sprintcars.

Keep an eye on Coby Elliott and team CRE Racing this season.

CRE Racing very much appreciates the support in the 21/22 season from;

Natures Way Gardening & Maintenance Services

Highline69 Speedway Services

Grasmere Performance Services

Kellermeier Family

Hessions Auto Parts Grafton & Coffs Harbour

Mazdog Racing

Blue Ribbon Poultry

Pinnacle Graffix Signs & Wraps

The Tyre Factory Warrnambool

Graeme Hull Smash Repairs

Eliminator Race Wings

Written by Speedcafe contributor DMT Sports Media – Dean Thompson