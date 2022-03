Clothing company partners up with Porsche 944 racing

Australian apparel brand PIT LANE CLOTHING (www.pitlaneclothing.com) is excited to announce that it has entered into a partnership with the Australian Porsche 944 championship, for the 2022 season.

PIT LANE CLOTHING branding will now be seen on all competitors’ cars – beginning at the 2nd round of the VSRC championships at Winton on 26 March – and for the remainder of the 2022 season.

PIT LANE CLOTHING is a dynamic clothing brand designed for anyone with a ’with a racers spirit’.

Upon the announcement PIT LANE CLOTHING Management said, ‘The Porsche 944 Challenge series is a true fan favourite on the Australian racing scene and we feel it is a great fit for the brand.

We are all about offering a dynamic range of apparel to ‘anyone with a racer’s spirit’ – whether young or old and across all genders – and few encompass that passionate spirit better than our Porsche followers.

Like most, we are excited to see the 944 cars competing – it is always such close racing – and now we can ensure that both the drivers and fans look just as good off the track as they do on it’.

Further information can be found at: www.pitlaneclothing.com