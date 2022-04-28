Classon takes on maiden state title!

Benjamin Classon took his karting career to the next level over the weekend taking on his first ever state championship. Classon was competing in the KA4 Junior Heavy class in the Victorian Kart Championship at his home track of the Eastern Lions Kart Club. Ben had twenty five of the best drivers in the country to deal with but had confidence of a good result coming off a recent Golden Power Series round win.

Classon used Friday practice to get the best setup and package available for Saturday morning qualifying. Ben hit the track for qualifying and the nerves and excitement were sky high for his first state championship. Classon was able to make his way into the top ten fairly quickly and was pushing his way towards the top five. Ben put his best foot forward and in a strong display was able to come home in position six and would be starting off the third row for the heats.

Classon had the nerves and excitement high for his opening heat of the weekend. Ben was able to slot straight into sixth spot and was putting his head down to try and make more pace. Classon put in a great opening heat, pushing hard on the back of the top five. Ben crossed the line in position six overall, only two tenths of a second behind fifth spot in a close finish!

Ben had his second heat on Saturday afternoon where he was able to get another clean get away, dropping into position seven. Classon was in another hard battle making his way back up to sixth but dropping as low as position eight throughout the race. In what was a tough and close battle all race, the young driver was able to come home in position seven overall in another strong result.

Classon went into Sunday looking to make his way further up the field after a solid Saturday’s racing. Ben started out of position seven and was immediately able to make his way up to sixth spot and chasing hard after the top five. Classon by lap three was in the top five and right on the back of position four looking to make a move. Ben had his best finish of the weekend in heat three, coming home inside the top five in fifth spot overall.

Classon went into the final looking to get his best result of the weekend. The young driver was right in the thick of the action and dropped down in the tough battles. Ben drove his heart out and never gave up in his battle throughout the championship final. Classon was able to come home inside the top ten in a remarkable position eight considering it was his first attempt at a state championship. Ben’s father Paul spoke post weekend on his results from his young driver. “Ben did a fantastic job in his time at state championship level. To run in the top ten and top five at stages was a great result”. It was a big weekend for Classon and he is on for a big remainder to 2022.