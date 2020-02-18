Claridge House Removals Grand in the Hand this Saturday night at Rushworth

For the second time this season Rushworth Speedway will hold a Street Stock feature event and for the first time, the Victorian Street Stock Series will put on a show at the Goulburn Valley venue with support from Bendigo business Claridge House Removals.

Together with the VSSS promoters, Craig and Bree Claridge who own and operate the Claridge House Removals business, have thrown their support behind the ‘Claridge House Removals’ Grand in the Hand where the winner will take the around $1000 in cash from the venue.

Current points leader Jamie Lock from Bendigo who earlier this season won the feature event at Rushworth for Street Stocks and won the most recent round of the Victorian Street Stock series at Nyora is the man to beat.

Jamie loves the limelight, loves to put on a show, however he is going to have his hands full and may even get a tap or two on his bumper bar if he finds himself at the front of the field.

As you scroll through the list of nominations the VSSS will say this, anybody looking for a career best result is capable of a top ten here if your used to making up the numbers, it could be a confidence boosting night for those drivers who just love racing and travelling to new places. We are tipping this straight out of the box, Jamie Curtis, Greg Parks, Craig Claridge, Nathan Dunn, Todd Rose, Stephen Petrie or Kevin Brogmus, one of you guys are going to earn a top ten result, we can feel it.

There is a huge list of top five possibilities from racers who expect to finish in the top ten at these sort of race events. Jason Duell, Nick Hill, Colin Forbes, Brad Hill, Zoe Salau, Adrian Lawrence, Jayden Blomeley, Allen Treble, Tim Hutchinson and Andrew Jordan.

Duell, Lawrence, Blomeley, Hutchinson and Jordan have recent Street Stock results to back their credentials for a top five finish, a podium and even a victory. That is a great list of drivers aiming to knock Lock off his number one at Rushworth spot that he currently holds.

Nick Hill and Brad Hill are all due for a breakout performance, whilst Zoe Salau had the boys rocked at Nyora as she won heat races and ran in the top five for some time.

Allen Treble joins the series in the car that won the opening round of the series at Wangaratta. Treble can steer, make no mistake and is a smokie to finish in the top three. Do not count him out. Treble has a history in Independent Club racing, Crash and Bash, Sports Sedans and Street Stocks and is a handy steerer on the bitumen over at Winton in a Speedway car.

Will it be Lock to win or somebody else?

Will it be a Holden first past the post or will it be Ford for the third time in a row?

Will a Goulburn Valley or Bendigo local win or will the visitors take down Rushworth?

The Victorian Street Stock Series is also pleased and proud to announce there will again be some Bicycles to be won, one for a girl, one for a boy supported by ‘Peaches Fruit Market’ Ballarat Store, with multiple stores around Victoria.

Be at Rushworth Speedway on 9 Mile Road Rushworth from 4pm on Saturday to see how things pan out, you won’t want to miss twenty plus Stockies chasing a Grand.

NOMINATIONS

CLARDIGE HOUSE REMOVALS GRAND IN THE HAND

Craig Claridge – Swan Hill 7

Jamie Curtis – Bairnsdale 17

Jason Duell – SA 18

Nick Hill – Drouin 21

Nathan Dunn – Bendigo 33

Colin Forbes – Ballarat 35

Brad Hill – Nyora 36

Greg Parks – Alexandra 36

Stephen Petrie – Avalon 43

Jamie Lock – Bendigo 43

Zoe Salau – Swan Hill 52

AJ Lawrence – Rosedale 55

Kevin Brogmus – Alexandra 58

Jayden Blomeley – Ballarat 62

Todd Rose – Mildura 73

Allen Treble – Alexandra 74

Tim Hutchinson – Redline 88

Andrew Jordan – Alexandra 89

The Victorian Street Stock Series would like to thank;

Mental Racewear

Claridge House Removals

Forbzy’s Spray Painting

Pro 1 Race Parts

Smooth Suspension

EB Graphics

Campton Graphics

Patriot Motorsport

Morey Warnock Engineering

DMT Sports Media official media supplier

Napier Photography official photographer

Ends Release.