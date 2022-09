The fourth and final round of the 2022 Motorsport Australia Sporting Car Club of SA State Motor Racing Championship Series kicks off tomorrow morning with practice at The Bend Motorsport Park.

42 Circuit Excels, including two Victorians, will take to the International Circuit for split qualifying and four races over the weekend with reigning champion, Asher Johnston, in the box seat to claim the title once again.

It will be healthy competition for the minor placings with drivers in 2nd to 5th all in contention.

The category welcomes back Mitchell McGarry, Bradley Vaughan, and Jayden Wanzek who recently announced 2022 will be his final year in the category as he continues to progress his motorsport career.

Consistency from Isaac Sparks and Jonathon Poethke lands them in 7th and 11th respectively in the championship with both drivers flying under the radar through smart driving all season.

Newcomers, Cruz Frost and Ben Gallyer have made improvements each round while Matthew Totani will be looking to bounce back after missing Round three at Mallala. The B Cup is also up for grabs with three drivers in contention this weekend.

This isn’t the last time we’ll see Circuit Excel this year as they prepare for their club Enduro on the West Circuit in late November.

It will be a big weekend at The Bend with 170 entries across seven categories which coincides with a round of the National Formula Ford Series as well as track demonstrations from the Brabham BT62.

Entry is free all weekend.