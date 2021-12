The Christmas-New Year is certainly a busy period for everyone, especially at Hessions Auto Parts Grafton Speedway, where they are going to be holding two exciting race meetings within the space of a week.

Starting with Tuesday night’s (December 28) race meeting, which is called the Christmas Cup, at Grafton Speedway, the popular V8 Dirt Modifieds headline the action for the opening round of the Hessions Auto Parts Super Dirt Week that is offering a prize pool of over $2,500.

The likes of locals Joshua Rose, Andrew Firth, Luke Dunn and Brayd Stephenson, along with out of towners current and five-time Australian Champion Kevin Britten, Mitchell Randall, Scott Cannon, Chris and Dale Corbett, Phil McNamara and Victorian visitor Todd Hobson, are no doubt going to be amongst the front-running contenders.

Supporting the V8 Dirt Modifieds during the Christmas Cup are the following classes: AMCA Nationals, RSA Street Stockers, RSA Four Cylinder Sedans and RSA Junior Sedans.

Completing the busiest time of the season for Grafton Speedway is the January 3 race meeting on the following Monday night. Once again, the V8 Dirt Modifieds are the lead class with the running of the second Super Dirt Week round. In the support-class action, there is the RSA Street Stockers Rumble, along with the AMCA Nationals, RSA Four Cylinder Sedans and RSA Junior Sedans.

To say that there is going to be action aplenty at Grafton Speedway over the Christmas-New Year period would be quite the understatement.

“It’s a very special time of the year for everyone, especially when it comes to speedway and we are going to have a lot of action on offer with two race meetings within the space of a week,” commented Grafton Speedway promoter Mick Corbett.

“We have enjoyed a solid start to the season at Grafton Speedway with both good competitor and spectator numbers, and we are hoping to continue that during the upcoming Christmas-New Year period and headlining act of the always spectacular V8 Dirt Modifieds.”

Grafton Speedway would like to thank Hessions Auto Parts for their support throughout the 2021-22 season, which is their third season in a row as the track’s naming-right’s sponsor. Based in Grafton, along with their second store location in nearby Coffs Harbour, Hessions Auto Parts stock a wide range of parts and accessories at competitive prices. To find out more, contact them on 0266 423 085 (Grafton) and 0256 456 361 (Coffs Harbour) or visit their website at www.hessionsautoparts.com.au.

NIGHTLY EVENT INFORMATION:

Adults: $30

Pensioners (age and TPI): $25

High School Children (with student card): $20

Children (Under 12): $10

Children (Under 5): FREE

Family (two adults and two children): $70

The racing action will begin on both nights at 5pm and the gates will open at 3pm.

Grafton Speedway is part of the Grafton Showground, which is located on 208 Prince Street in Grafton, NSW.

For more information, contact Grafton Speedway promoter Mick Corbett on 0427 310 009. You can also visit their website at www.graftonspeedway.com.au or LIKE them on Facebook by searching Grafton Speedway.

Photo: 44 Photography