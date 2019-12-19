Christmas Clash at Grafton Speedway

It’s gearing up to be a big Christmas period at Hession’s Auto Parts Grafton Speedway, with the track welcoming a whopping eight different classes through its gates to battle it out on the Saturday night of December 28, culminating with a firework spectacular.

With each driver looking to close 2019 in the best possible fashion, there will be no shortage of close and competitive racing come the 440-metre track’s Christmas event, with the exciting V8 Dirt Modifieds leading the action-packed program with the 2019-20 season running of the Christmas Cup. This will also be their final hit out at the track prior to the NSW Title on January 4.

Picking up the latest V8 Dirt Modified victory at Hession’s Auto Parts Grafton Speedway, Chris Corbett will be looking to repeat his recent dominant form to go back to back when he hits the track, while his brother Dale Corbett will also be one to watch. Grafton local Andrew Firth will be hoping to turn his luck around, having previously experienced a disappointing DNF after lining up in pole position for the feature race.

Trevor Wiley and David Blanch will no doubt be in the mix and take the fight to the other front-runners, while Marley Weller will hope to put his best foot forward in an attempt to improve on his recent third-place finish.

In Sportsman competition, Taylah Firth (Andrew’s daughter), Zak Blanch and Ash Hall will each be hoping to outperform the others to come away with a positive result.

The competitive Legend Car class will are sure to deliver a strong showing, with the talented racers thirsty to prove themselves at the Grafton venue, having not raced there much in the past. A mixture of NSW locals and Queensland visitors will be in attendance, with Matt Gordon (Qld) leading the charge, while the Sunshine State’s Tim Maguire and Dave Brighton will also throw their hats in the ring.

Off the back of a recent feature-race win, Steve Hall will hope to put his knowledge of the venue to good use in order to double up in RSA Street Stockers, while Greg Dickinson, Glen Sturrock, David McGregor and Kris Churchill will be looking to overthrow him.

The RSA Junior Sedans will be eager to get some laps under their belts, with last-start winner Sam Mooney leading the field into battle, along with Nathan McGregor, Maddie Howell, Brenden Hayes and numerous Lismore invaders.

Completing the support program will be Modlites, Production Sedans, RSA 4 Cylinder Sedans and Demo Derby.

Track entry prices are as follows: family (two adults and two high school aged children) $65, adults $25, pensioners (age and TPI) $20, high school children (with card) $15, and children (under 12) FREE.

Hession’s Auto Parts Grafton Speedway is located at the Grafton Showground on Prince Street in Grafton, NSW.

