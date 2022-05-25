CHE Racing Team’s Tom Sargent ready for Porsche progression



After dominating last year’s Australian Formula Ford Series, Tom Sargent will take the next step in his motorsport career when he embarks on a maiden campaign in the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge this year.

Sargent clean-swept the pole positions and round victories in the 2021 Australian Formula Ford Series title to lead a CHE Racing Team 1-2 in the overall standings.

Following team manager and mentor Cameron Hill’s pathway through the Porsche Motorsport Pyramid, Sargent is starting his journey in the national Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Series.

Sargent enters the series as one of the favourites and, with the backing of reigning Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship winning team CHE Racing, with Hill taking a convincing victory in last year’s campaign.

The Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge will contest six rounds, with the first taking place at Sydney Motorsport Park at Round 3 of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships.

It has been a successful start to the season for CHE Racing after success in its maiden appearance at the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour where Hill and Sargent drove to victory in the team’s BMW M2 Competition. While in Australian Formula Ford competition, Jimmy Piszcyk leads the standings and remains undefeated in the NSW state series.

Renowned as a high quality development category, the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge has provided the launch pad for drivers including factory ace Matt Campbell, international GT driver Jordan Love, while both Cooper Murray and Aaron Love have recently begun careers overseas.

Practice and qualifying gets underway on Friday, with live coverage of all three races on Stan Sport on Saturday and Sunday.

QUOTES

Tom Sargent

CHE Racing Team, Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Car (Type 991 Gen II)

“I’m super excited to be making the step up to the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge this year,” said Sargent.

“It’s awesome to be driving the Porsche this year with CHE Racing. We’ve had an awesome start to the year taking an outright victory in the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour, so hopefully we can continue the momentum and we can have a solid year.

“We’ve got an awesome bunch of supporters, with Tegra Australia, Sloanebuilt Trailers, Australian Builders Cement, Momenta Accounting and Insurance and Scribblegum riding with us this season, which I’m very appreciative of.”

