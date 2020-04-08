Charge’s season of highs

Juggling his racing activities between 410 and 360 Sprintcar classes throughout the 2019-20 season, youngster Jordyn Charge enjoyed a career-best season following a string of major event achievements.

In what was Charge’s fifth season in Sprintcars, the Melton, Victoria based resident certainly stood up to be counted amongst his more established rivals throughout his home state.

With his 410 Sprintcar highlights being a second-place finish in the final Eureka Garages & Sheds Series point standings off the back of a pair of round wins at Wangaratta City Speedway and Simpson Speedway, a top-10 finish in the fifth World Series Sprintcars Championship round at Warrnambool’s Premier Speedway and being the first reserve for the Grand Annual Classic feature race at Premier Speedway, Charge certainly stepped up to another level.

In the 360 Sprintcars, which he fitted in between his 410 Sprintcar commitments, Charge won the Gold Cup event earlier in the season at Hamilton’s Western Speedway, followed by an impressive third-place finish at the All Stars Challenge event at Simpson Speedway and then drove to an outstanding second-place finish in the Australian Championship at Simpson Speedway.

“It’s certainly been a busy season for my entire team and to be able to produce the results that we did were very rewarding and it was the perfect way to thank them for all of their efforts,” enthused the 20-year-old racer.

“There were a few low points during the season, but my team and I never gave up and it was that resilience that saw us pick up some great results, such as the Australian Championship podium finish, after I had crashed in practice at the beginning of the weekend.”

Charge continued by saying that one of the keys to him enjoying a career-best season was confidence.

“Confidence plays a part in being able to drive a Sprintcar and when you have it, it goes a long way towards being able to perform strongly,” explained the Vic # 60 Western Nissan – Caroline Springs supported Triple X racer.

“During the season, I managed to pick up good results at different parts of the season and it’s without a doubt that my confidence played a big part in my consistency out on the race track.”

With the 2019-20 season brought to a premature end due to the coronavirus, Charge is looking forward to the 2020-21 season more than ever, which is set to begin later this year in October.

“I can’t wait for the new season to come already and the goal is to build on what we achieved during the season just gone,” concluded Charge, in an upbeat manner.

Charge and his team would like to thank their 2019-20 season sponsors:

Western Nissan – Caroline Springs

Wil’s Auto Melton

Trev’s Removal and Cleaning Services

Accountantnet

SupaF Spares

Victorian Towing Services

JNJ Haulage & Sons

Footscray Engine Reconditioning

Melbourne Accident Repair Centre

Australian Racing Products

Adam Brand

Reed Signs

Event Pix Photobooth

Special Thanks: Danielle and Mark Charge (mum and dad) and Cody Charge (brother), Kev Panazzollo (crew chief), Colin Barker (pit crew), Josh McCluskey (pit crew) and Ricky Hoare (pit crew), along with Brett Williams, Shane Charge, Ceanne Everson, Caitlan McLauchlan, Joanne Charge, Mieke Williams and Debbie Barker

To find out more about Charge and his team, LIKE them on Facebook or FOLLOW them on Instagram by searching InCharge Racing.