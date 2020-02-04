Carsales renews title sponsorship of TCR Australia Series 2020

Carsales has extended its sponsorship of the TCR Australia Series. In 2020, the burgeoning 2.0-litre touring car championship will continue to be known as the carsales TCR Australia Series.

In 2020, the series will expand to include visits to the legendary Mount Panorama in Bathurst, NSW. A standalone TCR event at the 2020 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix will also carry carsales naming rights sponsorship.

Up to 10 manufacturers are expected to contest the 2020 carsales TCR Australia Series. In the inaugural 2019 series, five different brands claimed victories in the closely contested format. The 2019 championship was won by Hyundai driver, Will Brown.

“We’re thrilled to extend our relationship as naming rights and media partner for the carsales TCR Australia Series in 2020,” said carsales Chief Marketing Officer, Kellie Cordner.

“It was great to see so many young up-and-coming drivers star in the 2019 inaugural series. The full driver and teams line-up for 2020 looks just as exciting.

“We are pleased to be supporting the growth of this internationally relevant new category. With a wider free-to-air television footprint in 2020, we see the series going from strength to strength.

“Australians love performance cars and they love hot hatches and there is a real connection between the cars and brands racing in TCR Australia and those that consumers search for and buy on carsales,” continued Cordner.

Attracting 25 million online visits every month, as a media partner, carsales will host exclusive content on its websites and social media channels.

“Australian Racing Group is delighted to have carsales extend its partnership with the TCR Australia Series,” said Australian Racing Group CEO, Matt Braid.

“We feel that the synergies between TCR racing and the core business of carsales is just as relevant as the racing product itself. For us, it’s the perfect fit,” continued Braid.

The new TCR racing season is set to kick off on March 12-15 with the carsales TCR Asia Pacific Cup at the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix, before the full carsales TCR Australia Series commences at Sydney Motorsport Park on March 27-29.

Every race of the carsales TCR Australia Series will be broadcast live and free on the channels on Seven, and live streamed on the network’s digital offering 7plus.