Can McCarthy or Chadwick be beaten

Following the cancellation of the previous event at the Borderline Speedway at Mount Gambier due to COVID-19 last Saturday, the South Australian Wingless Sprint season will resume this Saturday (December 5) at the Murray Machining and Sheds Murray Bridge Speedway, once again with the support of Dirt X Industries. The fourth Club Show of the season will feature a field of 22 drivers with a real mix of top-class seasoned competitors, impressive rookies and debutantes.

After starting the season unbeaten in the opening two events (MMS and Whyalla) Jack McCarthy had to settle for a close second to former Australian Champion Joel Chadwick at the last start at Murray Bridge, and the duo will continue their rivalry on Saturday night.

But its not all about just two drivers as Mount Gambier duo Mitch Broome and Kirby Hillyer will be out to secure a feature win along with the likes of second season racer Hayden Vickers, outstanding rookie Tyson Martin, Brent Fox, Darryl Sloan, Mick Barker, Bronson Mauro and Brad Evans.

Local Murray Bridge residents Brett Ireland and Robert Heard will also be keen to impress as they both make their first starts of the 2020/21 season. During the opening events Heard has been assisting rookie Sharni Pitcher with her transition from Junior Sedans as a driver coach but this Saturday night the former Australia #3 will pilot the Andrew May owned #47, as a late replacement for Anthony Tapley.

The field will also be bolstered by several experienced Speedway competitors who will be making the transition to Wingless Sprints. Current Super Sedan racer and former Australian AMCA National Champion Ryan Alexander will make his long awaited open wheeled debut this Saturday night, while current South Australian V6 Sprint Champion Melissa Crouch will also join the category this weekend. The Crouch Family has a long history racing Dirt Karts, Speedcars and V6 Sprints but this will be their first foray into Wingless Sprints.

Racing at the Murray Machining and Sheds Murray Bridge Speedway kicks off at 4pm this Saturday night (December 5).

Next weekend (December 12) the Wingless Sprints will contest two events in South Australia with the rescheduled meeting at Mount Gambier along with a Club Show at the Riverland Speedway in Renmark.

Current Nominations (22 Cars) – Murray Bridge Speedway, Saturday 5th December 2020: S5 Joel Chadwick, S7 Melissa Crouch, S8 Darryl Sloan, S11 Tyson Martin, S14 Matthew Tyler, S15 Hayden Vickers, S20 Harley Alexander, S23 Jack McCarthy, S33 Brad Evans, S35 Mitchell Broome, S36 Ryan Alexander, S41 Bronson Mauro, S47 Robert Heard, S53 Nicole Southby, S55 Sharni Pitcher (ROF 3), S67 Jacob Childs, S71 Brett Ireland, S77 Mick Barker, S84 Jesse Alexander, S86 Kirby Hillyer, S91 Brent Fox, S96 Tamika Pitcher.