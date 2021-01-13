Callum Hedge to make Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge debut in 2021

Young New Zealand driver to be mentored by Le Mans 24-hour winner

Callum Hedge is one of the exciting, young New Zealand drivers preparing to race in Australia this year in the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Series.

As part of the Earl Bamber Motorsport (EBM) squad, Hedge will start his ascent up the Porsche Motorsport pyramid in his debut Porsche season in Australia with support from Official Porsche Centres of New Zealand.

Running under the ‘Team Porsche New Zealand’ banner, Hedge will be competing alongside fellow New Zealander Madeline Stewart, as the pairing make-up the EBM entrants for the 2021 season.

Hedge said on the announcement, “It’s an honour and a privilege for me to be representing the ‘Team Porsche New Zealand’ and EBM brands. It’s going to be surreal to roll out at Phillip Island wearing colours I have watched since I started racing.”

As a Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge driver, Hedge will also be eligible to apply for not only the Porsche Michelin Junior Programme but the 2022 EBM Scholarship in collaboration with ‘Team Porsche New Zealand’, which looks to provide young up and coming drivers the opportunity to race in Porsche Carrera Cup Australia.

With several opportunities and challenges ahead, it is the mentoring from Earl Bamber and the EBM team that Hedge is most looking forward to, an opportunity to be envied by any young driver.

EBM Co-Director, Earl Bamber said, “Callum has already shown that he can compete with the best in Australia in the 2019 ‘Australian Formula Ford Championship’, he will be a strong competitor for the title this season.”

“There are going to be a number of challenges for Callum in the coming season, on and off the track, and were looking forward to seeing him grow as a driver. “