Buswell joins RPM Race Products team

As the saying goes, experience counts for everything. And to say Kim ‘Buzzy’ Buswell is experienced when it comes to motorsport would be quite the understatement, so it’s with great excitement, following the growth and development of RPM Race Products that they announce Buzzy as their General Manager.

RPM Race Products owner, Rick Musarra, is pleased to have Buswell join the Perth, Western Australia-based business.

“When someone of Buzzy’s calibre is looking for a new opportunity, you don’t pass it up, so when it was announced that he had left the Monte Motorsport team, I made an approach to Buzzy and it all progressed from there,” Musarra explained.

“I’m really looking forward to the future of the RPM Race Products business with Buzzy in the position as our general manager. He brings a lot of experience and that is no doubt going to complement our business and help take it to the next level”.

“Although Buzzy has only been in the position as general manager for only a month or so now, we already have a number of exciting plans ahead that is no doubt going to benefit all of our customers.”

After having spent over 30 years in the Sprintcar crew chief game and most recently with James McFadden and the Monte Motorsport team, Buzzy called time on his full-time role as a crew chief, and he is looking forward to the new opportunity with RPM Race Products.

“Earlier this year, I made the difficult decision to step away from being a crew chief, and after the announcement was made, I was approached by Rick about the possibility of joining RPM Race Products as their General Manager,” he said.

“One of the main reasons behind my decision to step away from being on the road with a Sprintcar team was that I didn’t see myself doing it for another 10 or so years, so to move into the role as general manager with RPM Race Products is the perfect fit, as it keeps me still heavily involved within the motorsport industry.”

Having worked with a range of talented drivers and major teams over the years and claimed every blue-ribbon Sprintcar event in the country multiple times, Buzzy is aiming to bring all that experience with him into his RPM Race Products General Manager role.

“I have built up a lot of experience and made a lot of contacts in speedway throughout the world over the years, and this is no doubt going to benefit my position with RPM Race Products,” he enthused.

“From the latest and new products to a range of new services, my main goal is to turn RPM Race Products the one-stop shop for everything speedway – no matter what class you run, we can help.

“One of the best things I’m looking forward with RPM Race Products is being able to work closely with customers and share my experience with them that will hopefully help them both on and off the race track.”

RPM Race Products specialises in the highest quality speedway parts and accessories for all levels of open wheel and sedan classes. To find out more about RPM Race Products, visit www.rpmraceproducts.com, call 0864 992 330 or pop into their showroom at Unit 1, 441 Yangebup Road, Cockburn, WA, 6164.