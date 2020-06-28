Burson expands interest in Australian motorsport

Burson Auto Parts has announced an extension of its partnership with Motorsport Australia.

Burson, Australia’s trade specialist supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, accessories and workshop equipment, will also extend its partnership and feature as part of the growing Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships, as its official automotive retail partner.

Having already been a big a supporter of Motorsport Australia in recent years, Burson will also continue to focus heavily on grassroots motorsport.

Burson Auto Parts’ Anthony Hughes was excited about re-signing with Motorsport Australia.

“We’ve had a strong and successful partnership with Motorsport Australia since 2015 and we are thrilled to be continuing our support of motorsport, including being part of the popular Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships,” Hughes said.

“The growing stature of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships presents some really great opportunities for our brand and we look forward to the first event getting underway in Sydney in August.

“Burson Auto Parts is a proud supporter of Australian motorsport, from grassroots through to the national level, and we look forward to our next chapter with Motorsport Australia.”

Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arocca thanked Burson Auto Parts’ desire for its ongoing support.

“We are really thrilled Burson Auto Parts decided to renew their partnership with Motorsport Australia and continue to show their support for grassroots motorsport and beyond,” Arocca said.

“It’s fantastic to have Burson Auto Parts extend its support to the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships as the official automotive retail partner of the newly re-branded event.

“We look forward to what this revamped partnership will continue to achieve in the years to come.”

The opening round of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships takes place at Sydney Motorsport Park on 14-16 August, 2020.