The Porsche 944 Challenge series will be venturing to Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit this weekend as part of the Victorian State Race Series with over 260 cars entered across 12 categories. 23 Porsches are entered for the event, the highest entry list for the category for over 4 years as the category continues its resurgence in the last few years thanks to Westbon Management who are the title sponsor for the event.

The 944’s visited Phillip Island in March this year as part of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships, with some of the drivers who attended that event bringing some extra confidence after having raced at the circuit recently.

Multiple 944 series champion Cameron Beller will be pedaling his familiar Green 944, with the red car he took to win the last event in the hands of series newcomer Jack Atley for the weekend who is champing at the bit to get on track with the 944 Challenge category after showing encouraging speed at a recent test at Winton Raceway. Adam Brewer took out his maiden win in March and will be riding high on confidence, as will Mark Taubitz, Pedr James, and Dick Howe who were all quick at the Island in March.

Others who will look to keep Beller off the top step will be Round 1 winner Jamie Westaway, along with John Kennedy who took out the Island Access event for the 944’s back in November of last year. The rest of the Westaway contingent will no doubt also be at the pointy end, With brothers Tony & Michael Westaway both looking to beat each other as well as the younger Jamie.

Clayton Sinclair will also be looking to continue his strong start to the 2021 season as he strives to stay ahead of the previous owner of his car in Andrew Jackman who continues to come to grips with his new car. Toni Andreevski was battling with the pair at Winton and these three will no doubt be in the thick of the action this weekend. Josh Brisbane has shown impressive pace in his first outings in the series and will no doubt love the experience of a Porsche at Phillip Island, while Andy Jones, John Vainoras, and Keith Marriner will resume battle after their fierce dice in the last round at Winton.

Returning after missing the Winton event will be series veterans Marius Catrina and Peter Doherty (who recently celebrated 20 years with the series) as well as Jim Mitchell, while returning all the way from Western Australia will be Tim Wolfe and Andy Tudor, with 3 championship points currently separating them in the battle for the highest-scoring WA driver.

Also making a long-awaited return to the track is also Lyndon Watson, who hasn’t been seen with the series for almost 2 years.

The 944s hit the track at 10:05 for qualifying on Saturday morning, with the first race at 1:45 pm, with Sunday’s races held at 9:40am & 12:45 pm. All of the weekends races for the entire Vic State Race Series will be live-streamed on BlendLine TV, so make sure you tune in to watch if you can’t get down to check out the action in person!

Spectators Tickets are $20 for Saturday, $25 for Sunday or $30 for a Weekend Pass with 35 races over the weekend!