Supercars driver Bryce Fullwood will return to the NAPA Auto Parts fold in 2022 as a brand ambassador and driver mentor for the NAPA Know How Motorsport Academy.

After a successful launch last year, Fullwood will continue his lead role for NAPA with its innovative academy, offering grassroots drivers the chance to learn about getting the most out of their motorsport – whether it’s on or off track.

Fullwood is one of four academy mentors that gives advice and tuition on driving, fitness, commercial and media aspects of the sport.

The Academy is open to any driver over 13 years of age from Australia and New Zealand.

In 2022, the NAPA Know How Motorsport Academy returns with more content, more prizes and more ways to engage, thanks to the launch of two new social media pages (Facebook and Instagram), dedicated to NAPA’s local and international participation.

Fullwood enters his third season as a full-time driver in the Supercars Championship, switching from his two-year stint with Bathurst 1000 winning team Walkinshaw Andretti United to Brad Jones Racing.

After winning the Dunlop Super2 Series in 2019, Fullwood jumped straight into the top-level of Australian Motorsport and has continued to show impressive speed, as well as a likeable off-track demeanour.

Fullwood completed his first test with Brad Jones Racing at Winton yesterday and will contest the opening round of the Repco Supercars Championship at Sydney Motorsport Park on March 4-6.

QUOTES

Bryce Fullwood

Supercars driver and NAPA Auto Parts ambassador

“It’s great to confirm that I will continue in my role with NAPA Auto Parts and the Motorsport Academy in 2022,” said Fullwood.

“We had such a great reaction to the launch of the academy, with over 200 applications from a range of different racing disciplines.

“It’s really cool to offer something back to grassroots motorsport. Some of us have dreams of being at the elite level of racing, while some people are happy to do it at the most professional level that they can. The NAPA Motorsport Academy can help no matter where they fit into the landscape.

“I’m really looking forward to this year with Brad Jones Racing. It will be a completely new challenge for me, but I know that I’m in safe hands with an extremely experienced and professional team.”

Mitch Wiley

Head of Sponsorship – NAPA Auto Parts

“We are planning for a big year with the NAPA Know How Motorsport Academy across Australia and New Zealand,” said Wiley.

“Participants can expect plenty of new content and tools as well as some really exciting prizes and experiences.

“The entire Trans Tasman NAPA team is so proud to be continuing our partnership with Bryce. We can’t wait to work with all of our participants in the NAPA Know How Motorsport Academy, as well as celebrate all the great motorsport that NAPA is involved in around the world.”