Brisbane confirmed for 2023 Australian Wingless title

Less than two months after the unfortunate rainout at the Murray Machining and Sheds Murray Bridge Speedway preparations are already underway for the 2023 Australian Wingless Sprint Championship at Brisbane’s Archerfield Speedway. The event has been scheduled to take place between Thursday April 27 and Sunday April 30, 2023, with a rainout date of Monday May 1st if required.

This will be the first time that the Australian Championship has been held in Queensland since Western Australian Daniel Hartigan claimed his second Championship at the Toowoomba Speedway in 2016 and it will be first time that Archerfield has held the event.

The 2023 Championship will begin with an official practice night on April 27 with on track action between 5 and 8 pm before a day of Scrutineering at the venue followed by an entertaining night for all involved at the annual Calcutta at a venue to be confirmed on Friday April 28.

Saturday and Sunday night (April 29 & 30) will see the title contested with three rounds of heats and a Preliminary A-Main on the opening night before a further round of heats and the mains, with the Champion to be decided over a minimum 35 laps of the Archerfield Speedway.

Due to the Covid Pandemic and the Rain out in 2022, the Brisbane event will hopefully see the first Australian Champion crowned since Kyle Mock, who still officially holds the Title, won the coveted #1 at the Kalgoorlie Speedway in 2020.

Details for the 2023 Australian Wingless Sprint Championship at Archerfield Speedway QLD –

Thursday 27th April 2023 – Practice Night (5pm – 8pm)

Friday 28th April 2023 – Scrutineering / Calcutta from 7pm (venue TBA)

Saturday 29th April 2023 – Night 1

Sunday 30th April 2023 – Night 2

Monday 1st May – Rainout Date if Required

Previous Australian Wingless Sprint Champions – 2009 Rory Button SA, 2010 Darryl Clayden WA, 2011 – Rainout, 2012 Todd Wigzell SA, 2013 Brett Milburn Vic, 2014 Daniel Hartigan WA, 2015 Todd Wigzell SA, 2016 Daniel Hartigan WA, 2017 Joel Chadwick SA, 2018 Joel Chadwick SA, 2019 Alex Ross Vic, 2020 Kyle Mock NSW, 2021 Not Held, 2022 Rainout.

For further details visit the official AWSR website at https://www.awsr.com.au or email [email protected]

Ends Release…

Release By Phil Michell Motorsport Media for AWSR