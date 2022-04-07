Bright Brothers Racing tackles Bendigo

Bright Brothers Racing continued their three-driver team assault on the Golden Power Series over the weekend. Running out of the Bendigo Kart Club for the second round, the team were looking to move forward in their results and their championship positions. With oldest brother Zane was running in TAG 125 Light and younger siblings Bodhi and Harley running in the KA3 Senior Light category, the three brothers were in for a tough weekend of racing!

Zane kicked things off for the brothers in a near twenty kart field. Zane hovered on the edge of the top ten throughout qualifying, with the pace at the front of the field hot and hard to catch. With under a second separating the top fifteen, Bright qualified in position twelve and now looked to the opening heats to move forward. Zane had mixed heat results with him dropping back in the first heat due to someone else’s incident. He then made his way into the top ten by heat two in an improved pace and result. Zane had a mixed start to his Sunday with an unfortunate DNF, now with ground to make up in the final. Bright put in his best performance of the weekend in the final making his way inside the top ten coming home in ninth place overall! Zane spoke post weekend of the ups and downs of the hard racing. “It was an up and down weekend. I had good pace but had some bad luck with a flat tyre and getting caught up in other people’s incidents”.

Bodhi was out on circuit in ultra-competitive nineteen kart field of KA3 Senior Light. Bright struggled for pace and set up in qualifying hovering just outside the top ten. Setting the fourteenth fastest time in qualifying, the former Golden Power Series winner was looking to move forward in the heats. Bodhi stayed in position fourteen in the opening heat but was able to go nearly two tenths fastest than qualifying. He then moved up to position twelve in heat two and burst into the top ten in heat three with his best speed of the weekend so far. Bodhi battled on hard in the final and came away with a top ten finish to round out his weekend. Bodhi spoke post weekend indicating they struggled for pace in his package. “A bit of a disappointing weekend, didn’t get the results we were after but we know where the missing pace is and I’m confident we can be back up the front at the next round”.

The youngest brother Harley was also out in KA3 Senior Light still learning his craft in his first full season of senior racing. Bright qualified just outside the top fifteen in position sixteen and raced around that spot in the opening two heats. Harley had been able to improve his pace from qualifying and was looking to unlock more pace. Bright unfortunately had a tough end to the weekend with two DNF results ending his chance of making his way further up the grid. Harley spoke post weekend that he was making progress across the weekend before a rough end to the meeting. “It was a good weekend, getting quicker every race, but unfortunately I had 2 DNFs hurting my chances Sunday”.

All three Bright Brothers will look to continue their Golden Power Series at the next round of the series at the Albury Wodonga Kart Club in May.