Bricknell’s season of success

Jamie Bricknell and the Clasener Motorsport team certainly made their mark on the Tasmanian 410 Sprintcar scene throughout the 2020-21 season.

Upon reflection of his 2020-21 season campaign in what was his first full season with the Clasener Motorsport team, Bricknell, who only finished off the feature-race podium on two occasions during the season, was pleased to wrap up the Tasmanian Club Championship point standings.

“After teaming up with Clasener Motorsport midway through last season, the goal was to try and build on those early performances by putting in a consistent full season together, which was what we managed to achieve,” commented the 31-year-old racer, who drove the Tas # 55 Hyperdrive Kart Racing / Extreme Sprintcars supported Cool car.

“To pick up the Tasmanian Club Championship was a great result and a credit to my consistency throughout the season that included four feature-race wins.

“The only downside of the season was during the Tasmanian Title, when I ran low of fuel in the closing laps of the feature race, and it consequently saw me lose the lead on the final lap and coast across the finish line in a disappointing second.”

Bricknell’s team-mate and team owner, Tony Clasener, completed his first full season since stepping into 410 Sprintcars three seasons ago on a part-time basis, and it was one that saw him steadily improve during the season aboard his Tas # 20 Hyperdrive Kart Racing / Extreme Sprintcars supported Cool car.

“Looking over my first full season, I was pleased with the fact I was able to turn a corner and go to another level as a Sprintcar racer,” Clasener explained.

“I didn’t have the best of starts to the season and my confidence was a bit down, but during the second half of the season I managed to make some adjustments to my driving, along with benefitting from getting more consistent track time, and it saw me improve with my results out on the track.”

The highlights from the season for Clasener were a couple of top-10 feature-race finishes, as well as a number of qualifying heat-race placings.

At the recent 2020-21 season awards night for Sprintcars Tasmania, the Clasener Motorsport team dominated the night by not only taking out the club championship point standings with Bricknell but picking up the most feature race wins, most heat race wins, and the quick time award. Bricknell was also voted as the Driver’s Driver. Other team members picked up their share of various awards, too, with Ash Cleary picking up the Crew Chief of the Year award and Clasener scoring two trophies in the form of the Chief Steward’s Award and Best Presented Car Award.

For the 2021-22 season, Bricknell and Clasener’s plans are to run the entire Tasmanian schedule once again as the two-car Clasener Motorsport team, and they are also looking to travel over to the mainland to compete in the Grand Annual Classic at Warrnambool’s Premier Speedway in the south-west region of Victoria.

Clasener Motorsport would like to thank their 2020-21 season supporters:

Hyperdrive Kart Racing

Extreme Sprintcars

Walsh Marine Services

The Barber Shop (Moonah)

Speed Feed Takeaway

Wayno’s Barber Shop

Special Thanks: Ash Cleary (crew chief), Steve and Margy Bricknell, Neville Young, Dwayne Clifford, Leon and Tyler Cleary and Ashley Walsh, along with all their supportive family and friends.