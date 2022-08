Shell Rimula Topgun Race Team took on the final round of the Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series at Sandown Raceway.

Cody Brewczynski and Ryan Reynolds were once again out on track for the team looking to finish their championship on a high.

A strong field of 27 drivers hit the track for the all important qualifying session with both drivers quickly making their way into the battle for pole position.

Both Shell Rimula sponsored entries were inside the top five and pushing hard at the front of the times.

Brewczynski and Reynolds were able to lock out the second row with position three and four going into Race 1.

Race 1 took place on Friday afternoon with both drivers looking to put their best foot forward for victory.

Both Brewczynski and Reynolds got clean aways and were fighting in the top five drivers.

Brewczynski was able to make his way up into second spot with Reynolds stalking the back off his team mate in third spot.

Both MIR Raceline Australia sponsored drivers came home on the podium in race 1 to start the weekend well.

Race 2 took place on Saturday morning with both drivers looking for victory.

Reynolds and Brewczynski raced hard and fair at the front of the field, getting the team in position for victory.

Both drivers had pressure from behind but the Galvaniize Insurance supported cars were working well.

Reynolds was able to lead home Brewczynski in a brilliant 1-2 result for the team.

Race 3 was the conclusion to Saturday’s racing for the Shell Rimula Topgun Race Team.

Both Brewczynski and Reynolds were unfortunately caught up in other driver’s accidents resulting in them slipping down the field.

The SP Tools backed entries both fought on and never gave up, working their way back into contention.

Brewczynski was able to recover for seventh, with Reynolds just outside the top 10 in 11th.

Sunday morning was the final race for the Shell Rimula Topgun Race Team.

Brewczysnki was able to drive extremely well and put himself in contention for race victory.

Reynolds was pushing hard to make his way forward into the top 10.

Brewczynski left his best race of the weekend until last, taking out victory and also claiming the round win.

Reynolds recovered to make his way into ninth by races end in a strong weekend of racing for the Liftronic backed team.

Team representative, Ian Quimby spoke post weekend on his teams’ strong results.

“The team had a good weekend with both cars having race wins and Cody taking the round win,” he said.

We look forward to next year and challenging for the championship.”

The Shell Rimula Topgun Race Team will be one of the main chances in the 2023 Battery World Aussie Racing Cars championship!