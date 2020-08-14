Both Porsche works drivers score points Race of Formula E

The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team finished in the points with both drivers in Berlin (DE) for the first time this season. In the tenth race of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, André Lotterer (DE) in the #36 Porsche 99X Electric crossed the finishing line in fourth place. He had spent much of the race in third place, on course to finish on the podium. Neel Jani (CH) in sixth in the second Porsche 99X Electric secured the best team result of the season in terms of number of points, picking up a total of eight points. He started from third on the grid and made it into the Super Pole for the first time.

In the drivers’ standings, Lotterer now with 71 points and in fifth is still the best-placed Porsche representative and the most successful German Formula E driver. So far he is the only driver in the field to finish in the points in all five of the races in Berlin. Jani is in 20th place. In the team standings, the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team remains in eighth position, now with 79 points.

The qualifying

From the fourth start group, Jani achieved a time of 1:16.234 minutes, which earned him sixth place and a spot in the Super Pole for the first time. In the battle of the top six drivers, the man from Switzerland drove another strong lap and in third place secured the best starting position of his Formula E career. Lotterer, who only just missed out on making it into the top six by a few thousandths of a second with a time of 1:16.241 minutes, qualified in seventh place on the starting grid.

The race

Both TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team drivers started the penultimate race of the season well. Jani defended his third place well, Lotterer moved up two places and finished the first lap in fifth place. The German pulled off another strong overtaking manoeuvre on the sixth lap to take fourth position. Both Porsche works drivers continued to have a consistently good pace and stayed in third and fourth. When Jani activated ‘Attack Mode’ for the second time on the 20th lap, and lost positions, Lotterer moved ahead of his team-mate.

He was then able to use the Fanboost for the fifth time this season, after being among the top five in the online voting of Formula E fans. In combination with the ‘Attack Mode’, Lotterer then consolidated third place, which he maintained even after the second four-minute phase with extra power. He was only forced off the podium on the final lap and finished in fourth. Jani saw the chequered flag in sixth place and celebrated his best Formula E result to date.

Reactions to the Berlin E-Prix

Amiel Lindesay (Head of Operations Formula E): “It was a memorable day for us as a team, with two cars in the points. Fantastic effort from everybody involved. André unfortunately just missing out right at the end on a podium place. We were struggling a little bit at the beginning of the day, but we managed to get the car in the right direction for the race, and Neel did a fantastic job too. First time drive up at the front, a complete new game from Neel and he brought the car home nicely in the points. All I can say is I’m proud of everybody in the team and great points. With André we still have the chance to take a step forward in the drivers’ championship.”

Neel Jani (Porsche 99X Electric, #18): “First off, it’s fantastic that I made it into the Super Pole for the first time. It took a while, but I have fought for this moment for a long time. We made some changes to the car set-up, which paid off for me. In the race I had a good start, stayed well in P3. Then unfortunately lost out a bit during the ‘Attack Mode’. I just wanted to get that car over the line and into the points, before getting tangled up in unnecessary battles. I’m happy I managed that.”

André Lotterer (Porsche 99X Electric, #36): “It was really close in qualifying today, and I only just missed out on the Super Pole by a few thousandths of a second. The race started well, and I made my way forward. Then everyone found their rhythm, and I was in P3. But I used a bit of energy at the beginning of the race to pass a few guys, so I was slightly down in the closing phase. Then René Rast passed me on the final lap. The overall result is okay. All in all Neel and I picked up good points.”

Outlook

The drivers and teams have just 24 hours after the tenth race of the season before the closing race of the 2019/2020 ABB FIA Formula E Championship on Thursday. The race will be on the new track layout in Berlin-Tempelhof.