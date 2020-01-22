Bolton banks NSW Title

Reaching new heights last season when he emerged victorious in the Victorian Legend Car Title, Troy Bolton has once again proven himself as a genuine threat within the class, this time winning the NSW Title at Goulburn Speedway last Saturday night.

It was his maiden state title win last season during what was his first visit to the Victorian Wahgunyah Speedway track that marked a change in Bolton’s Legend Car career, with the Belconnen, ACT-based driver having since gone from strength to strength, as evident in his recent accomplishment.

Having spent the past four seasons working through different setups to determine what works for him, Bolton now believes everything is clicking into place.

“Legend Cars is such a great class because everyone is on a very even playing field, so it really comes down to individual setup and it seems that we’ve really begun to hit our stride in that area,” explained Bolton, who, in addition to helping his young son Brock learn car setup, with Brock having stepped into the class last season, attempts to assist his fellow drivers with some tips and advice.

“We’ve gotten a couple of feature-race wins at some of the country tracks we race at, and we were hoping to be able to adapt to Goulburn Speedway. The Goulburn team really did a great job preparing the track for the NSW Title and our setup suited the conditions well.

“There really wasn’t any guesswork when it came to our setup, so that made all the difference in our result.”

Getting his NSW Title campaign off to the best possible start by winning his opening two heat races, Bolton started from rear in his third and final heat directly behind Brock, with the pair enjoying a battle before Bolton came home amongst the top five.

Lining up on the inside of the second row for the feature race, the drivers were forced to endure multiple restarts due to racing incidents, but this ultimately proved beneficial for Bolton, who was able to determine which racing line would offer him the most pace.

Making the most of one of these restarts after a handful of laps, Bolton wasted no time, getting the jump on the two drivers out in front and launching himself into the lead, going on to claim the second state title victory of his Legend Car career.

Planning to contest as many race meetings as possible this season, including a slew of title events, Bolton’s next title will be in his home state on February 15 with the ACT Title at Canberra’s ACT Speedway. This will be followed by the Australian Title at Sydney’s Valvoline Raceway on March 7, where he hopes to get the monkey off his back and achieve a podium result.

Bolton also hopes to participate in the Queensland Title at Bundaberg’s Carina Speedway over Easter (April 11-12), prior to defending his Victorian Title, once again at Wahgunyah Speedway, on June 7.

For his next appearance, Bolton will travel to Valvoline Raceway to compete on the Saturday night of February 1.

Bolton would like to thank the following 2019-20 season sponsors:

Capital Auto Paints

Kelley Bodyworks

Goodyear – Fyshwick

Nulon Oil

Uniglide Lubricants

Capital Precision Powdercoating

Special thanks go to Bolton’s wife Tammy and their two kids Brock and Brittany, along with John and Sam from Legend Cars Australia.