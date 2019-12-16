Blanch’s big prize

During what was his maiden visit to Moama’s Heartland Raceway recently for the 2019-20 season NSW AMCA Nationals Title, Tony Blanch couldn’t have asked for a better performance as he managed to come away with top honours, describing it as the perfect night.

Having so far experienced a largely positive run of form this season, picking up numerous feature-race wins, Blanch, who is also the current Queensland Champion, was hoping to hit the ground running aboard his NSW # 24 Dare Motorsport / Battery Barn supported Panther Race Car, and that’s exactly what he did.

Opening the NSW Title event with a win in his opening heat races, followed by a second and a third, the Grafton, NSW-based racer showed solid pace and consistency from the outset, achieving the pole position start for the 30-lap feature race and going flag to flag to claim what was a hard-fought and well-deserved victory.

“We were absolutely thrilled to come away with the NSW Title and it’s definitely one of the best wins of my career,” expressed Blanch, who had worked right up until Friday afternoon before driving to Gold Coast where he flew down to Victoria, then driving through to Moama, while his parents Barry and Ruth towed his race car to the track with the help of his wife Lynda.

“It was our first visit to Heartland Raceway and it’s a fantastic venue that we just clicked with straight away. It certainly wasn’t an easy race to win, which makes it that much more special.”

In addition to the track staff, there were a number of other people who helped to make Blanch’s NSW Title win so memorable, starting with his rivals.

“The feature race was definitely full on with such a talented field of drivers on track, but the racing was clean and respectful, which was great to see and a testament to the AMCA Nationals class,” added the 46-year-old.

“It’s also wonderful to see the young up and coming drivers taking it to us older guys and more than holding their own. I also have to say a big thanks to Mick Kiraly from Panther Race Cars, whose support is second to none. You’re only as good as the car you race and mine is certainly one fast car!”

For the rest of the season, Blanch plans to defend his Queensland Title at Maryborough Speedway on March 7, as well as potentially contesting the Australian and Victorian Titles at Mildura’s Timmis Speedway and Ballarat’s Redline Raceway respectively, amongst other shows.

Throughout the 2019-20 season, Blanch is proudly supported by the following sponsors:

Panther Race Cars

Dare Motorsport

Battery Barn

Smith’s Auto

Speedway Stickers

Penrite Oils

Shaq’s Speedway Pics

Special thanks go to his wife and their kids Mikey and Anastasia, his parents, and the committee Mick Reidy, Chris Overall, and everyone else involved in the AMCA Nationals class.