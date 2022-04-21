Big two-day weekend at Nyora, Dirt Modified title, Modified Sedans & Wingless also

A huge two days of racing ahead for the Nyora Raceway incorporated team of officials and volunteers as they present for the fans and drivers the 21/22 season Victorian V8 Dirt Modified state title along with a 10k prize money feature event on the second night of racing. Dirt Modified action will be combined with two days of feature racing for the Wingless Sprints with some cash incentive to win on each day and a feature event for the Modified Sedans also paying significant prize money, the headlining events.

Supporting racing will be in the way of Sports Sedans and Speedway Sedans Australia Junior Sedans in an Invitational feature. Families will enjoy the Fireworks spectacular on night two, Sunday.

The Dirt Modifieds field includes a number of drivers from New South Wales and a handful from Queensland who will do battle with the gun Victorians that know Nyora Raceway like the back of their hand. Daryl Hickson, Brett Clarke, Micheal Ardley, and Todd Hobson in particular are very good around the little track known as ‘the Bull Ring.’

That quartet of Victorians and their state mates will be keen to out gun the likes of Chris Corbett, Scott Cannon and Mitch Randall who qualified top three at the New South Wales title along with Kevin Britten who won that event and has numerous titles to his name. Six drivers, who made the feature line-up a week ago, will be at Nyora.

The Victorian title will be run on Saturday and the 10K State Challenge on Sunday supported by long time Nyora supporters, volunteers and members, Mornington Motors, and Russell Steel.

In Modified Sedan feature action on Sunday night a competitive field that includes Victorian champion Kye Walters from Geelong will be in action. Walters will have stiff competition from Nick Cockerill, Ty Galley, Lucas Conder and Darcy Wilson to name a few whilst Nyora is very well represented as the interest locally to run Modified Sedans continues a regrowth. The Reddecliffe brothers Marcus and Matt, husband and Wife John and Trish Dike and Dale Hallett will be all keen to pick up the first feature win for a Nyora registered Modified competitor for some time.

The Modified Sedan feature event is supported by Ramsdale Wreckers another long-time Nyora and Speedway supporter.

Wingless Sprints have been added to the program after a cancellation elsewhere and Nyora love the Wingless class and were quick to invite them locally. Last weekend’s Gary Bowden Cup runner-up Chris Temby leads the entry list with Brett Pope another strong performer from last weekend also locked in. Wayne Logue, Thomas McDonald, Scott Irons, Jake Warren, class Victorian President Steven Hateley, Kim-Loong Gosling, Ben Hodge and Peter Logue are all strong competitors in the line-up for this weekend with a feature race each night.

Redde Race Parts and ML Automotive are the supporting sponsors of the Wingless Sprints. ML Automotive in particular has been a long-time supporter of big Wingless Sprint events at Nyora and it is great to have Redde Race Parts onboard.

The Sports Sedans return with recent Nyora winner Caleb Lincoln keen to snaffle another victory. He will be up against Simon Bent, Nathan Fawns and Wayne Alberni in what should be a great showdown.

Speedway Sedan Australia Juniors are also competing and much of the competition is coming off the back of two huge weekends of racing the Australian and Victorian titles in Alexandra. Top Star action should be between Jayden Bryant, Jack Randall, Jake Bradley and Logan Mair whilst the New Star battle for a podium is likely to be between the likes of Cruz Farrell, Matilda Farrell, and Jasmin Bryant.

Earlier in the day on Saturday, the Junior Quarter Midgets will also hold competition for the Nyora Raceway Track Championship.

All the action on both days starts at 4.30pm whilst the gate will be open for public from around 11am for entry if you purchase tickets online via the link available on social media, it will cost $20 for an adult, Kids 12 to 16 are $10 each whilst all other children are free and Seniors are $10, Family ticket of two adults and two kids 12 to 16 is $50. Prices are slightly higher at the gate in cash. Adults from $25.

Nyora Raceway Inc would also like to acknowledge and thank the following season supporters;

Shannon’s Insurance

Miles Mechanical Pakenham

Rip it Up Earthworks Bittern

Burson’s Pakenham

Outback Riders

Redde Detailing

Highline Racewear

Cut N’ Core

Southeast Paving

ARP Earthworks

All Care Exhausts Pakenham

Bass Concreting

John Duff & CO – Shell

J Allcock Plumbing

Ramsdale Wreckers

SS AG Services

Polly’s Auto Salvage

Sherlow’s Used Cars

Shedworx – Sheds, Garages & Excavations

Metal Station Farming Products

Napier Photography

JW Bookkeeping

Sticky Biz Apparel

Cecil Excavations

Earth Link Electrical

Mornington Motors

ML Automotive

Peninsula District Towing

Somerville Motor Body Works

Ultimate Awards

BAM Inspect & Build

Pakenham Accident Repairs

BGN Auto Glass

Affordable Auto Salvage

Ripper Sticker

Taylor’d Fabrications

Russell Steel

Heartfelt Candles

Dandenong Pest Control

Wise Steel Sales

Redde race parts

EZprint

Magnet Towing

NOMINATIONS

V8 DIRT MODIFIEDS

Zac Blanch – New South Wales 2

Owen Scott – New South Wales 3s

Wayne Simpson – Victoria 4

Brent Hough – Victoria 5

Brett Clarke – Victoria 11

Brock Gardner – New South Wales 12

Jay Davey – New South Wales 19

Zeke Edwards – Victoria 21

Tony Moore – Victoria 23

Kevin Britten – Queensland 34

Tyler Scott – Victoria 37

Brayd Stephenson – New South Wales 45

Dale Corbett – New South Wales 47

Chris Corbett – New South Wales 48

Michael Ardley – Victoria 59

George Napier – Victoria 62

Scott Cannon – New South Wales 79

Todd Hobson – Victoria 84

Mitchell Randall – Queensland 91

Daryl Hickson – Victoria 92

Troy Scott – Victoria 99

MODIFIED SEDANS

Ty Galley – Wagga 00

Kye Walters – Victoria 1

Darcy Wilson – Ballarat 5

Lucas Conder – Ballarat 9

Nick Cockerill – Redline 11

Dale Hallett – Nyora 15

Jonathon Knight – Nagambie 22

John Dike – Nyora 25

Matt Reddecliffe – Nyora 28

Marcus Reddecliffe – Nyora 29

Taleah Dolic – Mildura 33

Trish Dike – Nyora 37

Jack Ramsdale – Mortlake 84

Aaron Bunton – Nagambie 87

Liam Murphy – Bega 97

WINGLESS SPRINTS

John Rotheram – Victoria 3

Sean Fitzpatrick – Victoria 6

Brayden Whiting – Victoria 9

Will Scott – Victoria 10

Ricky Bailey – Victoria 14

Wayne Logue – Victoria 16

Thomas McDonald – Victoria 20

Ricky Mills – VX21

Neil Grey – Victoria 37

Michael Loxton – Victoria 40

Bill Kupsch – Victoria 47

Scott Irons – Victoria 52

Jake Warren – VX 58

Steven Hateley – Victoria 60

Brett Pope – VX 64

Tyler O’Leary – VX 65

Kim-Loong Gosling – VX 68

Aron Lawrence – Victoria 70

Gavin Fitzpatrick – Victoria 73

Ben Hodge – VX 74

Christopher Temby – VX 89

Brayden McKay – VX 92

Peter Logue – Victoria 98

VSC SPORTS SEDANS

Wayne Alberni – Drouin 4

Caleb Lincoln – Alexandra 9

Matthew Wilson – Nyora 14

Simon Bent – Nyora 24

Matt Reddecliffe – Nyora 28

Bernie Franklin – Nyora 44

Gavan Dorain – Rosedale 49

Nathan Fawns – Redline 87

SSA JUNIORS

Matilda Farrell – Nyora 5 (New Star)

Logan Ardley – Nyora 6 (New Star)

Naaylah Davey – New South Wales 7 (New Star)

Tyson Heaphy – Nyora 9 (New Star)

Jake Bradley – Avalon 14 (Top Star)

Tenayah Barton – Nyora 19 (Top Star)

Cruz Farrell – Nyora 25 (New Star)

Jasmin Bryant – Alexandra 29 (New Star)

Brody Barton – Nyora 47 (New Star)

Jayden Bryant – Alexandra 49 (Top Star)

Jack Randall – Alexandra 51 (Top Star)

Maddy Capon – Alexandra 66 (Top Star)

Jessica O’Donnell – Nyora 69 (Top Star)

Logan Mair – Nyora 61 (Top Star)

JUNIOR QUARTER MIDGETS

Cruz Farrell – 2

Jai Hallett – 5

Zachery Haynes – 13

Luke Morrison – 20

Will Orders – 28

Zac Parsons – 37

Cruz Paterson – 46

Stuart Hutchinson – 50

Rob Bushell – 99

Ends Release.

Media written by Speedcafe contributor DMT Sports Media – Dean Thompson