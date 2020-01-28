Big show at Nyora Raceway this Saturday night -standards and wingless headline

This Saturday the place to be in Gippsland and the South East is at Nyora Raceway with a huge line-up of competitors in town for the headline events the Miles Cup for Standard Saloons and the Wingless Sprintcar Track Championship Series.

Twenty plus Standard Saloons and the same amount in Wingless are joined by Ladies and Junior Standard Saloon racing, Sports Sedans, Mini Sprints and Junior National Sedans also.

Entrants in the Miles Cup for Standard Saloons supported by ‘Miles Mechanical’ in Pakenham, includes well known hard to beat competitors Jake Vuillermin from the Latrobe Valley, Mark Miles from Pakenham, Craig Templeton from the Mornington Peninsula, Sean Connolly from Bendigo, Trish Dike from the South East and current Ladies Victorian Champion, Jack Brennan from the South East, Russell Hill a local from Caldermeade, Hanna Domburg from Ballarat way, Mark Seller from Geelong and Steven Danks from the Latrobe Valley.

Wingless Sprint racing is going to be sensational as always in the next round of the ML Automotive track championship series. Matt Mills returns to Nyora and he has been very consistent in the last couple of seasons since switching from AMCA National racing. Daryl Logue, Wayne Logue, Peter Logue the father and sons team could potentially secure the top three spots which recently in Bairnsdale almost happened, so watch for those three, Brad Foster and his team mate Thomas McDonald, Scott Irons, Aron Lawrence, Travis Evans and Christopher Temby who has been strong this season are all sensational Wingless race drivers.

The battle will be fierce and it will be a terrific race, hard to pick a winner however Hill has wins under his belt this year and would go in as a favourite with Jake Vuillermin who finds it difficult to not be on a end of race podium, a star of the class. Mark Miles always finds an extra leg in these races that honour his family past and present and their influence and dedication to the Nyora Club. The work the Miles family have put into Nyora is extraordinary, and it is terrific and deserved recognition to have a race honouring the family.

Junior Sedan numbers continue to be strong in the Standard Saloon division. Kacey Ingram the best credentialled driver in the state is back to compete and he will be up against the Cecil brothers Owen and Harry, Matt Shankland, Nathan Miles and Blake Smith this Saturday. These kids are exciting race drivers and the improvement from the field will see Kacey under pressure to win.

Emily Ayre, Hayley Hutchins, Hanna Domburg and Ash Wilson are just some of the Ladies Standard Saloon competitors that will be on track on Saturday night. Domburg is super strong with results in fields that include the blokes, so the other girls will be aiming for a terrific notch on their belt if they can defeat her.

Marcus Reddecliffe is amongst the Sports Sedan nominations and is excited about the racing this weekend having changed during the season from Standard Saloons to Sports Sedans. Jayde Aarts, Gavin Dorain, Peter Angus and the legend Ray Gould are others that are going to put on a great little Sports Sedan show up against Reddecliffe.

Amongst the national Junior Sedan category, Zoe Young returns from Western Australia where she finished seventh in their state title. She will be the strongest in the field with the Barton sisters putting the pressure on her to win. Logan Mair is the fastest competitor in the developing juniors in the class and he is another to watch whilst Andrew Mitchell and Bailey Sgroi are brand new rookies having their first starts.

Danny Stone from Sydney the current Victorian champion will visit Nyora Raceway to compete in the Mini Sprints with Michael Conway who won last weekend in Bairnsdale. Andrew Burleigh and the Schnoor lads from Wonthaggi Owen and Darren will keep those three honest as they both are very strong at Nyora also.

All the action starts from 4.30pm whilst the gate will be open for public from around 11am for entry will cost $20 for an adult, Kids 12 to 16 are $10 each whilst all other children are free and Pensioners are $10

For all enquiries call 0429 847 888

Nyora thank the Club sponsors for this season:

Miles Mechanical Pakenham

Total Autos Pakenham

Rip it Up Earthworks Bittern

Bursons Pakenham

Highline Racewear

Cut N’ Core

South East Paving

Tooradin Sports Club

ARP Earthworks

All Care Exhausts Pakenham

Bass Concreting

John Duff & CO – Shell

Mepstead Electrical

J Allcock Plumbing

ZT Carpentree

Ramsdale Wreckers

SS AG Services

Polly’s Auto Salvage

Sherlow’s Used Cars

Concept Trade Solutions

Flatout Trailers & Fabrication

Random Panda Photography

Napier Photography

JW Book Keeping

Sticky Biz Apparel

Cecil Excavations

Earth Link Electrical

Metal Station

Mornington Motors

ML Automotive

Peninsula District Towing

Somerville Motor Body Works

Ultimate Awards

BAM Inspect & Build

Pakenham Accident Repairs

BGN Auto Glass

Affordable Auto Salvage

Ripper Sticker

Taylor’d Fabrications

Russell Steel

Heartfelt Candles

Dandenong Pest Control

Pakenham Towing

Wise Steel Sales

Victorian Crane Trucks

EPH Group

NOMINATIONS

MILES CUP FOR STANDARD SALONS supported by MILES MECHANICAL

Justin Hutchins – Nyora 23

Jack Brennan – Nyora 34

Luke King – Nyora 16

Robbie Noonan – Nyora 19

Steven Danks – Rosedale 96

Mark Seller – Geelong 9

Hanna Domburg – Portland 15

Bradley Dickson – Nyora 84

Ash Dean – Nyora 95

Matt Saunders – Nyora 28

Russell Hill – Nyora 21

Mark Kamolins – Alexandra 87

Trish Dike – Nyora 37

Andrew Cormack – Bairnsdale 12

Ashley Cormack – Bairnsdale 13

Mark Borkowski – Drouin 17

Sean Connolly – Bendigo 5

Craig Templeton – Redline 27

Stephen Douglas – Nyora 44

Scott Deville – Nyora 74

Mitch Blencowe – Drouin 12

Mark Miles – Nyora 12

Brendon Miles – Nyora 18

Steve Dadswell – Bairnsdale 47

Craig Lansdown – Nyora 47

Jacob Vuillermin – Rosedale 59

ML AUTOMOTIVE WINGLESS SPRINTS

V6 Sean Fitzpatrick – Victoria 6

Vx6 Daryl Logue – VX 6

Vx12 Matt Mills – VX 12

V16 Wayne Logue – Victoria 16

Vx20 Thomas McDonald – VX 20

Brad Foster – Victoria 20

Ricky Mills – VX 21

Wayne Nicholls – Victoria 21

Ben Shaw – Victoria 27

Chris Skilton – Victoria 29

Jeremy Kupsch – Victoria 47

Scott Irons – Victoria 52

Samantha Millar – Victoria 53

Kyle Mayson – VX 59

Brett Pope – VX 64

Wayne Milburn Jnr – VX 67

Kim-Loong Gosling – VX 68

Aron Lawrence – Victoria 70

Travis Evans – VX 77

Reece Harris – Victoria 80

Brian Graetz – VX 83

Tom Mckenna – Victoria 85

Christopher Temby – VX 89

Ben Poliansky – VX 91

Peter Logue – Victoria 98

VSC JUNIOR STANDARD SALOONS

Matt Shankland – Nyora 46

Bree Vertigan – Nyora 32

Owen Cecil – Nyora 30

Harry Cecil – Nyora 56

Cody Drennan – Nyora 10

William Hollier – Rosedale 81

Hunter Carey – Drouin 95

Maddie Miles – Nyora 18

Nathan Miles – Nyora 12

Bailey Bennett – Nyora 13

Blake Smith – Moe 10

Kacey Ingram – Victoria 2

Jackie Angus – Nyora 19

LADIES STANDARD SALOONS

Hayley Hutchins – Nyora 23

Rebecca Glassborow – Nyora 16

Emily Ayre – Rosedale 96

Molly Johnson – Nyora 26

Hanna Domburg – Portland 15

Kayla Saunders – Nyora 28

icky Price – Nyora 11

Jemima Borkowski – Drouin 13

Ash Wilson – Nyora 44

SPORTS SEDANS

Marcus Reddecliffe – Nyora 21

Gavin Dorian – Rosedale 49

Troy Glassborow – Nyora 16

Robbie Edwards – Alexandra 11

Jayde Aarts – Nyora 25

Peter Angus – Nyora 72

Ray Gould – Nyora 37

Matt Sgori – Nagambie 29

SSA JUNIOR SEDANS

TOP STARS

Zoe Young – Nyora 57

Tenayah Barton – Nyora 19

Kiarna Barton – Nyora 51

NEW STARS

Natalie O’donnell – Nyora 96

Daniel Attewell – Nyora 6

Rowdy Andreatta – Nyora 37

Bailey Sgroi – Nagambie 29

Andrew Mitchell – Nyora 11

Logan Mair – Nyora 61

Brody Barton – Nyora 47

MINI SPRINTS

Owen Schnoor – 4

Darren Schnoor – 6

Andrew Burleigh – 17

Ally Moore – 26

Maureen Sell – 27

Danny Stone – Victoria 1/NSW 47

Michael Conway – 77