Big show at Nyora Raceway this Saturday night -standards and wingless headline

This Saturday the place to be in Gippsland and the South East is at Nyora Raceway with a huge line-up of competitors in town for the headline events the Miles Cup for Standard Saloons and the Wingless Sprintcar Track Championship Series.
Twenty plus Standard Saloons and the same amount in Wingless are joined by Ladies and Junior Standard Saloon racing, Sports Sedans, Mini Sprints and Junior National Sedans also.
Entrants in the Miles Cup for Standard Saloons supported by ‘Miles Mechanical’ in Pakenham, includes well known hard to beat competitors Jake Vuillermin from the Latrobe Valley, Mark Miles from Pakenham, Craig Templeton from the Mornington Peninsula, Sean Connolly from Bendigo, Trish Dike from the South East and current Ladies Victorian Champion, Jack Brennan from the South East, Russell Hill a local from Caldermeade, Hanna Domburg from Ballarat way, Mark Seller from Geelong and Steven Danks from the Latrobe Valley.
Wingless Sprint racing is going to be sensational as always in the next round of the ML Automotive track championship series. Matt Mills returns to Nyora and he has been very consistent in the last couple of seasons since switching from AMCA National racing. Daryl Logue, Wayne Logue, Peter Logue the father and sons team could potentially secure the top three spots which recently in Bairnsdale almost happened, so watch for those three, Brad Foster and his team mate Thomas McDonald, Scott Irons, Aron Lawrence, Travis Evans and Christopher Temby who has been strong this season are all sensational Wingless race drivers.
The battle will be fierce and it will be a terrific race, hard to pick a winner however Hill has wins under his belt this year and would go in as a favourite with Jake Vuillermin who finds it difficult to not be on a end of race podium, a star of the class. Mark Miles always finds an extra leg in these races that honour his family past and present and their influence and dedication to the Nyora Club. The work the Miles family have put into Nyora is extraordinary, and it is terrific and deserved recognition to have a race honouring the family.
Junior Sedan numbers continue to be strong in the Standard Saloon division. Kacey Ingram the best credentialled driver in the state is back to compete and he will be up against the Cecil brothers Owen and Harry, Matt Shankland, Nathan Miles and Blake Smith this Saturday. These kids are exciting race drivers and the improvement from the field will see Kacey under pressure to win.
Emily Ayre, Hayley Hutchins, Hanna Domburg and Ash Wilson are just some of the Ladies Standard Saloon competitors that will be on track on Saturday night. Domburg is super strong with results in fields that include the blokes, so the other girls will be aiming for a terrific notch on their belt if they can defeat her.
Marcus Reddecliffe is amongst the Sports Sedan nominations and is excited about the racing this weekend having changed during the season from Standard Saloons to Sports Sedans. Jayde Aarts, Gavin Dorain, Peter Angus and the legend Ray Gould are others that are going to put on a great little Sports Sedan show up against Reddecliffe.
Amongst the national Junior Sedan category, Zoe Young returns from Western Australia where she finished seventh in their state title. She will be the strongest in the field with the Barton sisters putting the pressure on her to win. Logan Mair is the fastest competitor in the developing juniors in the class and he is another to watch whilst Andrew Mitchell and Bailey Sgroi are brand new rookies having their first starts.
Danny Stone from Sydney the current Victorian champion will visit Nyora Raceway to compete in the Mini Sprints with Michael Conway who won last weekend in Bairnsdale. Andrew Burleigh and the Schnoor lads from Wonthaggi Owen and Darren will keep those three honest as they both are very strong at Nyora also.
All the action starts from 4.30pm whilst the gate will be open for public from around 11am for entry will cost $20 for an adult, Kids 12 to 16 are $10 each whilst all other children are free and Pensioners are $10
For all enquiries call 0429 847 888
Nyora thank the Club sponsors for this season:
Miles Mechanical Pakenham
Total Autos Pakenham
Rip it Up Earthworks Bittern
Bursons Pakenham
Highline Racewear
Cut N’ Core
South East Paving
Tooradin Sports Club
ARP Earthworks
All Care Exhausts Pakenham
Bass Concreting
John Duff & CO – Shell
Mepstead Electrical
J Allcock Plumbing
ZT Carpentree
Ramsdale Wreckers
SS AG Services
Polly’s Auto Salvage
Sherlow’s Used Cars
Concept Trade Solutions
Flatout Trailers & Fabrication
Random Panda Photography
Napier Photography
JW Book Keeping
Sticky Biz Apparel
Cecil Excavations
Earth Link Electrical
Metal Station
Mornington Motors
ML Automotive
Peninsula District Towing
Somerville Motor Body Works
Ultimate Awards
BAM Inspect & Build
Pakenham Accident Repairs
BGN Auto Glass
Affordable Auto Salvage
Ripper Sticker
Taylor’d Fabrications
Russell Steel
Heartfelt Candles
Dandenong Pest Control
Pakenham Towing
Wise Steel Sales
Victorian Crane Trucks
EPH Group
NOMINATIONS
MILES CUP FOR STANDARD SALONS supported by MILES MECHANICAL
Justin Hutchins – Nyora 23
Jack Brennan – Nyora 34
Luke King – Nyora 16
Robbie Noonan – Nyora 19
Steven Danks – Rosedale 96
Mark Seller – Geelong 9
Hanna Domburg – Portland 15
Bradley Dickson – Nyora 84
Ash Dean – Nyora 95
Matt Saunders – Nyora 28
Russell Hill – Nyora 21
Mark Kamolins – Alexandra 87
Trish Dike – Nyora 37
Andrew Cormack – Bairnsdale 12
Ashley Cormack – Bairnsdale 13
Mark Borkowski – Drouin 17
Sean Connolly – Bendigo 5
Craig Templeton – Redline 27
Stephen Douglas – Nyora 44
Scott Deville – Nyora 74
Mitch Blencowe – Drouin 12
Mark Miles – Nyora 12
Brendon Miles – Nyora 18
Steve Dadswell – Bairnsdale 47
Craig Lansdown – Nyora 47
Jacob Vuillermin – Rosedale 59
ML AUTOMOTIVE WINGLESS SPRINTS
V6 Sean Fitzpatrick – Victoria 6
Vx6 Daryl Logue – VX 6
Vx12 Matt Mills – VX 12
V16 Wayne Logue – Victoria 16
Vx20 Thomas McDonald – VX 20
Brad Foster – Victoria 20
Ricky Mills – VX 21
Wayne Nicholls – Victoria 21
Ben Shaw – Victoria 27
Chris Skilton – Victoria 29
Jeremy Kupsch – Victoria 47
Scott Irons – Victoria 52
Samantha Millar – Victoria 53
Kyle Mayson – VX 59
Brett Pope – VX 64
Wayne Milburn Jnr – VX 67
Kim-Loong Gosling – VX 68
Aron Lawrence – Victoria 70
Travis Evans – VX 77
Reece Harris – Victoria 80
Brian Graetz – VX 83
Tom Mckenna – Victoria 85
Christopher Temby – VX 89
Ben Poliansky – VX 91
Peter Logue – Victoria 98
VSC JUNIOR STANDARD SALOONS
Matt Shankland – Nyora 46
Bree Vertigan – Nyora 32
Owen Cecil – Nyora 30
Harry Cecil – Nyora 56
Cody Drennan – Nyora 10
William Hollier – Rosedale 81
Hunter Carey – Drouin 95
Maddie Miles – Nyora 18
Nathan Miles – Nyora 12
Bailey Bennett – Nyora 13
Blake Smith – Moe 10
Kacey Ingram – Victoria 2
Jackie Angus – Nyora 19
LADIES STANDARD SALOONS
Hayley Hutchins – Nyora 23
Rebecca Glassborow – Nyora 16
Emily Ayre – Rosedale 96
Molly Johnson – Nyora 26
Hanna Domburg – Portland 15
Kayla Saunders – Nyora 28
icky Price – Nyora 11
Jemima Borkowski – Drouin 13
Ash Wilson – Nyora 44
SPORTS SEDANS
Marcus Reddecliffe – Nyora 21
Gavin Dorian – Rosedale 49
Troy Glassborow – Nyora 16
Robbie Edwards – Alexandra 11
Jayde Aarts – Nyora 25
Peter Angus – Nyora 72
Ray Gould – Nyora 37
Matt Sgori – Nagambie 29
SSA JUNIOR SEDANS
TOP STARS
Zoe Young – Nyora 57
Tenayah Barton – Nyora 19
Kiarna Barton – Nyora 51
NEW STARS
Natalie O’donnell – Nyora 96
Daniel Attewell – Nyora 6
Rowdy Andreatta – Nyora 37
Bailey Sgroi – Nagambie 29
Andrew Mitchell – Nyora 11
Logan Mair – Nyora 61
Brody Barton – Nyora 47
MINI SPRINTS
Owen Schnoor – 4
Darren Schnoor – 6
Andrew Burleigh – 17
Ally Moore – 26
Maureen Sell – 27
Danny Stone – Victoria 1/NSW 47
Michael Conway – 77