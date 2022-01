Rushworth Speedway will provide plenty of action this Saturday night when it kicks off its season that has been held back whilst the club did some work around the facility and prepared for another year of racing. For the first show of the season, Goulburn Valley Auto Club has invited the Daylesford Speedway Club to compete, and a couple of classes have taken up that opportunity. Along with the Daylesford classes, the Goulburn Valley club classes that now includes the Sports Sedans and Junior 1200 Sedans are all on the programme.

Goulburn Valley have several representatives in our new Victorian Speedway Council club class, the 1200cc Junior Sedans. With Libby Ahearn, Connor and Tyler Claridge set to represent Rushworth against a strong field coming from all parts of Victoria. Arthur Hutchinson, Riley Taylor, Bryce Leek, Billy McBride, and Toby Cook are just some of the visiting youngsters to watch.

Sports Sedans will also compete and with big events at two other tracks, we have a small local contingent of race drivers competing. Marc Hanson, Corey Knox, Troy Britton, and Garry Gapes are some of the drivers in the line-up to keep an eye on.

Two Daylesford classes are making the trip to Rushworth, with many of the members from the Western Suburbs of Melbourne and around the Ballarat area. The Street Stocks and A Modifieds are coming and in the Street Stock line-up last season’s club champion Des Robinson and Glen McCoubrie will look to continue their battles of the past few seasons. Michael Smith is another driver to watch in the Stockies.

Daylesford A Modified Sedans race right hand down as do the Street Stocks. Seventeen Modifieds have nominated to compete including Jayden Humphreys, Dale Kakoschke, Ryan Daly, Ian Bartlett, Nash Harris, and Ricky-Lee Basten who are just a handful of competitors that should provide some interest for fans. Humphreys in his Cortina is popular and the return of Nash Harris to the wheel after spending time recently on the bitumen circuits along with Dale Kakoschke getting back behind the wheel provides extra interest.

Our home track classes for this Saturday night includes the Open Saloons, Production Sedans and Juniors. In Open Saloons competition Bevan Hutchins with the number one plate on his roof is keen to start the season with a win. He will be up against the likes of Keith Simmonds, Scott Smith, Matthew Smith, and Mark Bergman amongst others vying for first place.

Colin Ahearn will be competing in the Production Sedans and in doing so he is part of three generations of his family on track this Saturday. Colin will race his son Jason in Production Sedans whilst his granddaughter Libby Ahearn races in the Junior 1200s. Production Sedan action will include Geoff Lee returning to the wheel, Shane Hutchins, Warren Alexander, Jack Houlahan with Kelly Lamb another racer to watch.

Rounding out our classes is the Goulburn Valley clubs own Junior Sedans. Keiden Britton is an experienced racer in the line-up as is Caleb Simmonds. We look forward to seeing how the like of Leah Simmonds, Zach Hampton, Tia Anderson, Carley Smith, and Mia Lamb go. Many of them are rookie race drivers without a race under their belt.

All the action begins at 4pm on and enquiries can be made to 0491 680 977.

Spectator admission costs are Adults $20, Aged Pensioners $15, Kids ages 12 to 16 $10 each whilst children under the age of twelve are free. A family of two adults and two children aged 12 to 16 is $50 on a family ticket.

Goulburn Valley Auto Club is proudly supported by,

Automotive Super Balance – Shepparton

1 Stop Construction Group P/L – Kyabram

Claridge House Removalists

Maxam Printing – Shepparton

RDI Mobile Mechanical Services

Rod Wild Auto Electric Services – Shepparton

Rushworth Criterion Hotel

Rushworth Rural Services

Ward Bros – Rochester

WG Panels – Rochester

NOMINATIONS

VSC 1200 JUNIORS

Libby Ahearn – Goulburn Valley 4

Rebecca Johnstone – Horsham 7

Connor Claridge – Goulburn Valley 7

Tyler Claridge – Goulburn Valley 8

Billy McBride – Alexandra 13

Harry Dunn – Bendigo 23

Riley Taylor – Daylesford 25

Xander Baxter – Alexandra 27

Bryce Leek – Nyora 29

Ryder Taylor – Nyora 43

Arthur Hutchinson – Daylesford 82

Toby Cook – Laang 95

VSC SPORTS SEDANS

Marc Hanson – Bendigo 19

Troy Britton – Goulburn Valley 41

Justin Hampton – Goulburn Valley 44

Kevin Apps – Daylesford 46

Shaqkira Blake – Ballarat 66

Corey Knox – Goulburn Valley 67

Garry Gapes – Goulburn Valley 84

Jack Houlahan – Goulburn Valley 96

DAYLESFORD STREET STOCKS

Jhon Baker – Daylesford 0

Dylan Reeves – Daylesford 7

Michael Smith – Daylesford 13

David Clark – Daylesford 36

Benjamin Anderson – Daylesford 45

Des Robinson – Daylesford 63

Glen McCoubrie – Daylesford 66

Anthony Bull – Daylesford 88

Steven Brook – Daylesford 99

DAYLESFORD A MODS

Leon Argent – Daylesford 11

Bradley Trainor – Daylesford 22

Jayden Humphreys – Daylesford 24

Luke Humphreys – Daylesford 25

Steven Trainor – Daylesford 27

Derek Higginbottom – Daylesford 26

Dale Kakoschke – Daylesford 29

Coby Kakoschke – Daylesford 32

Ryan Daly – Daylesford 33

Ian Bartlett – Daylesford 34

Peter Jenner – Daylesford 41

Colin Threlfall – Daylesford 45

Nash Harris – Daylesford 54

Dale Spinner – Daylesford 56

Wade Justice – Daylesford 63 (B Mod)

Dean Pederson – Daylesford 73

Steve Warlond – Daylesford 87

Ricky-Lee Basten – Daylesford 92

GOULBURN VALLEY OPEN SALOONS

Bevan Hutchins – Goulburn Valley 18

Stewart Knight – Goulburn Valley 23

Mark Bergman – Goulburn Valley 31

Keith Simmonds – Goulburn Valley 38

Justin Hampton – Goulburn Valley 44

Scott Smith – Goulburn Valley 58

Tyler Gahan – Goulburn Valley 60

Matthew Smith – Goulburn Valley 61

Greg Knight – Goulburn Valley 123

GOULBURN VALLEY PRODUCTION SEDANS

Colin Ahearn – Goulburn Valley 4

Geoff Lee – Goulburn Valley 5

Jordan Tombyn – Goulburn Valley 9

Shane Hutchins – Goulburn Valley 10

Jason Ahearn – Goulburn Valley 17

Jye Sanders – Goulburn Valley 37

Warren Alexander – Goulburn Valley 64

Kelly Lamb – Goulburn Valley 77

Nicole Gapes – Goulburn Valley 84

Jack Houlahan – Goulburn Valley 96

GOULBURN VALLEY JUNIORS SEDANS

Leah & Caleb Simmonds – Goulburn Valley 38

Zach Hampton – Goulburn Valley 44

Tia Anderson – Daylesford 45

Carley Smith – Goulburn Valley 58

Mia Lamb – Goulburn Valley 77

Keiden Britton – Goulburn Valley 141

Media written by Speedcafe contributor DMT Sports Media – Dean Thompson