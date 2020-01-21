Big races galore at Bairnsdale Speedway to celebrate Australia Day weekend

This Saturday night from 5.30pm at Bairnsdale Speedway five race categories will compete with each and every one of them having important events and points up for grabs with the events attracting some of the best drivers in all competing classes.

After having the previous race event cancelled due to the devastating bushfires affecting Bairnsdale members homes and putting the Bairnsdale infield fire crew from Sarsfield on duty in local communities, Bairnsdale Speedway is looking forward to providing the community with some much-needed fun and entertainment.

Gates will open for the public to find a parking spot from 1pm whilst the competition will be led by the Limited Sportsman category in their annual King of the Rock event.

The open wheel class with engines from Ford and Holden permitted to around the 200ci limit. Drivers from Hamilton, Horsham Victoria’s North East and from Bairnsdale are all set to do battle with Darren Adams, Bairnsdale local Jason Hurley, Chris and Craig Ansell, Daryl Carpenter and another Bairnsdale driver David Dennison some of those set to fight it out for victory.

Late Model Sedan action with some cars powered by 431ci sized race engines will thrill when they rip up and down the straights and hike around the turns on three wheels as the momentum and power lifts the front left up off the track. Victorian champion Chevy Edwards will be leading the field if entrants in the Olsson Heavy Haulage supported event with recent feature event winner Shane Belk and visiting Sydney racer Todd Bayley amongst the competition. Kristin Vermeulen will fly in from the other side of the ditch (New Zealand) and Brock Edwards and Will Lamb complete a fast line-up.

Visiting from across the other side of the West Gate Bridge, we will have the SDAV Hot Rods in action. These Hot Rods based on the 34 Ford model with 350ci engines mostly Chevrolet are a popular favourite with their unique look. Shannon Meakins who just finished second this past weekend in the South West leads, Stan Marco Snr the current Victorian champion, Phil Jenkins, Kali and Russell Hovey on the nomination list in the Ipta Fibreglass supported SDAV Hot Rod Challenge.

Mini Sprintcars visit with their Australian title in South Gippsland almost upon us. Important track time now to sort out race cars will see Michael Conway who recently competed in East Gippsland in the Alpine Rally switching across to his Speedway car to go head to head with Owen and Darren Schnoor and Andrew Burleigh.

Bairnsdale will host part one of the two-night fourth round of the Victorian Standard Saloon state series point score. The Bairnsdale 1000 is the third mini feature of the season for our local Sedan competitors with Bairnsdale racer Joshua Thomas having already won the first two events. This time Thomas though will have some extra pressure with Jake Vuillermin who just finished second in Ballarat in their annual blue-ribbon event leading entries from Scott Roberts, Patrick Farry, Glen Pendlebury, Daniel Stewart, Gordon Russell, Leigh Gooding and Patrick Vuillermin amongst a terrific field.

It is a tough ask to win the Standard Saloon feature this Saturday night, one thing for sure it is going to be a cracker race.

Race day enquiries only please contact this number 0458 617 910

Action begins at 5.30pm with public entry open from 1pm.

Cost of entry to the race meeting is $20 for adults, Aged Pensioners $15, Children 8yrs to 16 are $8 and all those under the age of 12 are free.

