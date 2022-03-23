> News Extra > Speedway

Big night of action at Nyora this Saturday, a title, the Dirt Mods and a Memorial

By Media Release

Thursday 24th March, 2022 - 9:21am

South Gippsland motorsport venue Nyora Raceway is back in action this Saturday night with three big main events the feature of the evening with races that honour a club friend and former member, a state title and a popular big eight-cylinder class all delivering the action.

Nyora will host the Victorian ‘Napier Photography’ Ladies Standard Saloon title with club member Ally Morrison the current Victorian champion defending the number one roof plate she runs currently against some excellent competition. Her car owner Brad Hill has helped her build a new car for this season whilst Brad’s own race car will be handed over to Goulburn Valley woman Felicity Roycroft in a two-pronged attack on the title for Brad Hill Motorsport.

The two Ladies are as equally as good as each other with Roycroft having more racing under her belt this season providing an extra challenge for Morrison. They will compete against other Nyora members and drivers from as far as the Portland club. Sarah Price from Pakenham, Allana Ardley from Bendigo, Maddison Miles from Catani, and Zoe Young from Langwarrin will all represent the Nyora club as members hoping to claim podium honours and perhaps the top result. Danielle Solly, Ellen Vagg, Jaimi Barber, and Nicole Vaughan are just some of the others in the line-up to keep an eye on as the chase title honours.

Dirt Modifieds return to Nyora in the last hit out at the venue prior to the huge $10,000 event in April that is set to attract competition from Queensland and New South Wales. Brett Clarke a South Gippsland man and winner of the last Dirt Modified race at Nyora returns to try and do it again against Zeke Edwards, Micheal Ardley of Mornington, Todd Hobson of Clyde, and Daryl Hickson of Mornington, the latter three are all Nyora people just like Clarke. It should be a ripper show from these high-powered machines.

A race unofficially known as the Robert Bickham Memorial and officially called the ‘Woggy Memorial’ after his nickname is also going to be huge for the Sports Sedans. The race is part of the ‘Dirt X Industries’ VSC Sports Sedan Power Series. Thirty plus race entrants will compete with last weeks round winner Damien Miller a Pakenham man the lead entrant that includes his brother Brendan, Victorian champion Lee Beach, last Nyora Sports Sedan winner Caleb Lincoln, Nyora fan favourite Simon Bent in Bickham’s former race car, Jayde Aarts, Jamie Paull, Robert Garlick and Dale Smith are just some names to watch work their way to the front.

Division 2 Hot Rods and Unlimited Sedans are scheduled as supporting classes.

All the action on Saturday starts at 4.30pm whilst the gate will be open for public from around 11am for entry if you purchase tickets online via the link available on social media, it will cost $20 for an adult, Kids 12 to 16 are $10 each whilst all other children are free and Seniors are $10, Family ticket of two adults and two kids 12 to 16 is $50. Prices are slightly higher at the gate in cash. Adults from $25.

Nyora Raceway Inc would also like to acknowledge and thank the following season supporters;
Shannon’s Insurance
Miles Mechanical Pakenham
Rip it Up Earthworks Bittern
Burson’s Pakenham
Outback Riders
Redde Detailing
Highline Racewear
Cut N’ Core
Southeast Paving
ARP Earthworks
All Care Exhausts Pakenham
Bass Concreting
John Duff & CO – Shell
J Allcock Plumbing
Ramsdale Wreckers
SS AG Services
Polly’s Auto Salvage
Sherlow’s Used Cars
Shedworx – Sheds, Garages & Excavations
Metal Station Farming Products
Napier Photography
JW Bookkeeping
Sticky Biz Apparel
Cecil Excavations
Earth Link Electrical
Mornington Motors
ML Automotive
Peninsula District Towing
Somerville Motor Body Works
Ultimate Awards
BAM Inspect & Build
Pakenham Accident Repairs
BGN Auto Glass
Affordable Auto Salvage
Ripper Sticker
Taylor’d Fabrications
Russell Steel
Heartfelt Candles
Dandenong Pest Control
Wise Steel Sales
Redde race parts
EZprint
Magnet Towing

NOMINATIONS
VSC VICTORIAN LADIES STANDARD SALOON TITLE
Ally Morrison – Victoria 1
Jaimi Barber – Wangaratta 7
Sarah Price – Nyora 7
Nicole Vaughan – Portland 7
Zoe Young – Nyora 12
Jemima Borkowski – Drouin 13
Maddison Miles – Nyora 18
Erin Mitchell – Rosedale 19
Sharlene Laidlaw – Rosedale 23
Ellen Vagg – Portland 25
Allana Ardley – Nyora 27
Danielle Solly – Bairnsdale 29
Felicity Roycroft – Wangaratta 36
Kate Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 72

VSC SPORTS SEDAN POWER SERIES – ROBERT BICKHAM (WOGGY) MEMORIAL
Lee Beach – Victoria 1
Dillon Taylor – Alexandra 4
Jaedn Alberni – Drouin 4
Bradin Claridge – Goulburn Valley 5
Brendan Miller – Alexandra 6
Damien Miller – Drouin 6
Marcus Griffith – Mount Beauty 7
Caleb Lincoln – Alexandra 9
Jeff Blencowe – Drouin 9
Tommy McDonald – Mount Beauty 14
Zac Leeson – Nagambie 14
Matt Bronson – Nyora 14
Troy Glassborow – Nyora 16
Daniel Knight – Nagambie 17
Michael Knight – Nagambie 20
Ian Thomsen – Alexandra 22
Aiden Copeland – Corowa 22
Joel Copeland – Corowa 23
Simon Bent – Nyora 24
Jayde Aarts – Nyora 25
Chris Aarts – Nyora 29
Jamie Paull – Nyora 42
Adam Alberni – Drouin 44
Andre Meunier – Corowa 45
Justin Alberni – Nyora 46
Russell Smith – Alexandra 48
Gavan Dorain – Rosedale 49
Robert Garlick – Alexandra 63
Dale Smith – Alexandra 64
Scott Angus – Nyora 71
Jamie Thomsen – Alexandra 80
Nathan Fawns – Redline 87
Andrew Jordan – Alexandra 89
Jacob Blencowe – Drouin 90
Luke King – Nyora 95
Robbie Edwards – Alexandra 98

DIRT MODIFIEDS
Brent Hough – 5
Brett Clarke – 11
Zeke Edwards – 21
Tony Moore – 23
Tyler Scott – 37
Micheal Ardley- 59
George Napier – 62
Todd Hobson – 84
Daryl Hickson – 92
Troy Scott – 99

DIVISION 2 HOT RODS
Daniel Angus – Victoria 3
Bobby Devine – Rosedale 6
Trent Wilson – Bairnsdale 10
Ben Crittenden – Bairnsdale 11
Terry Crittenden – Bairnsdale 12
Rhys Lansdown – Nyora 46
Luke King – Nyora 95
Robert Edwards – Alexandra 98

VSC UNLIMITED SEDANS
Warrick Taylor – Victoria 1
Sean Lister – Redline 4
Corey Ramsdale – Nyora 9
Anthony McKean – Rosedale 83
Travis Ramsdale – Nyora 99

Ends Release.

Written by Speedcafe contributor DMT Sports Media – Dean Thompson