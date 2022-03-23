Big night of action at Nyora this Saturday, a title, the Dirt Mods and a Memorial

South Gippsland motorsport venue Nyora Raceway is back in action this Saturday night with three big main events the feature of the evening with races that honour a club friend and former member, a state title and a popular big eight-cylinder class all delivering the action.

Nyora will host the Victorian ‘Napier Photography’ Ladies Standard Saloon title with club member Ally Morrison the current Victorian champion defending the number one roof plate she runs currently against some excellent competition. Her car owner Brad Hill has helped her build a new car for this season whilst Brad’s own race car will be handed over to Goulburn Valley woman Felicity Roycroft in a two-pronged attack on the title for Brad Hill Motorsport.

The two Ladies are as equally as good as each other with Roycroft having more racing under her belt this season providing an extra challenge for Morrison. They will compete against other Nyora members and drivers from as far as the Portland club. Sarah Price from Pakenham, Allana Ardley from Bendigo, Maddison Miles from Catani, and Zoe Young from Langwarrin will all represent the Nyora club as members hoping to claim podium honours and perhaps the top result. Danielle Solly, Ellen Vagg, Jaimi Barber, and Nicole Vaughan are just some of the others in the line-up to keep an eye on as the chase title honours.

Dirt Modifieds return to Nyora in the last hit out at the venue prior to the huge $10,000 event in April that is set to attract competition from Queensland and New South Wales. Brett Clarke a South Gippsland man and winner of the last Dirt Modified race at Nyora returns to try and do it again against Zeke Edwards, Micheal Ardley of Mornington, Todd Hobson of Clyde, and Daryl Hickson of Mornington, the latter three are all Nyora people just like Clarke. It should be a ripper show from these high-powered machines.

A race unofficially known as the Robert Bickham Memorial and officially called the ‘Woggy Memorial’ after his nickname is also going to be huge for the Sports Sedans. The race is part of the ‘Dirt X Industries’ VSC Sports Sedan Power Series. Thirty plus race entrants will compete with last weeks round winner Damien Miller a Pakenham man the lead entrant that includes his brother Brendan, Victorian champion Lee Beach, last Nyora Sports Sedan winner Caleb Lincoln, Nyora fan favourite Simon Bent in Bickham’s former race car, Jayde Aarts, Jamie Paull, Robert Garlick and Dale Smith are just some names to watch work their way to the front.

Division 2 Hot Rods and Unlimited Sedans are scheduled as supporting classes.

All the action on Saturday starts at 4.30pm whilst the gate will be open for public from around 11am for entry if you purchase tickets online via the link available on social media, it will cost $20 for an adult, Kids 12 to 16 are $10 each whilst all other children are free and Seniors are $10, Family ticket of two adults and two kids 12 to 16 is $50. Prices are slightly higher at the gate in cash. Adults from $25.

NOMINATIONS

VSC VICTORIAN LADIES STANDARD SALOON TITLE

Ally Morrison – Victoria 1

Jaimi Barber – Wangaratta 7

Sarah Price – Nyora 7

Nicole Vaughan – Portland 7

Zoe Young – Nyora 12

Jemima Borkowski – Drouin 13

Maddison Miles – Nyora 18

Erin Mitchell – Rosedale 19

Sharlene Laidlaw – Rosedale 23

Ellen Vagg – Portland 25

Allana Ardley – Nyora 27

Danielle Solly – Bairnsdale 29

Felicity Roycroft – Wangaratta 36

Kate Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 72

VSC SPORTS SEDAN POWER SERIES – ROBERT BICKHAM (WOGGY) MEMORIAL

Lee Beach – Victoria 1

Dillon Taylor – Alexandra 4

Jaedn Alberni – Drouin 4

Bradin Claridge – Goulburn Valley 5

Brendan Miller – Alexandra 6

Damien Miller – Drouin 6

Marcus Griffith – Mount Beauty 7

Caleb Lincoln – Alexandra 9

Jeff Blencowe – Drouin 9

Tommy McDonald – Mount Beauty 14

Zac Leeson – Nagambie 14

Matt Bronson – Nyora 14

Troy Glassborow – Nyora 16

Daniel Knight – Nagambie 17

Michael Knight – Nagambie 20

Ian Thomsen – Alexandra 22

Aiden Copeland – Corowa 22

Joel Copeland – Corowa 23

Simon Bent – Nyora 24

Jayde Aarts – Nyora 25

Chris Aarts – Nyora 29

Jamie Paull – Nyora 42

Adam Alberni – Drouin 44

Andre Meunier – Corowa 45

Justin Alberni – Nyora 46

Russell Smith – Alexandra 48

Gavan Dorain – Rosedale 49

Robert Garlick – Alexandra 63

Dale Smith – Alexandra 64

Scott Angus – Nyora 71

Jamie Thomsen – Alexandra 80

Nathan Fawns – Redline 87

Andrew Jordan – Alexandra 89

Jacob Blencowe – Drouin 90

Luke King – Nyora 95

Robbie Edwards – Alexandra 98

DIRT MODIFIEDS

Brent Hough – 5

Brett Clarke – 11

Zeke Edwards – 21

Tony Moore – 23

Tyler Scott – 37

Micheal Ardley- 59

George Napier – 62

Todd Hobson – 84

Daryl Hickson – 92

Troy Scott – 99

DIVISION 2 HOT RODS

Daniel Angus – Victoria 3

Bobby Devine – Rosedale 6

Trent Wilson – Bairnsdale 10

Ben Crittenden – Bairnsdale 11

Terry Crittenden – Bairnsdale 12

Rhys Lansdown – Nyora 46

Luke King – Nyora 95

Robert Edwards – Alexandra 98

VSC UNLIMITED SEDANS

Warrick Taylor – Victoria 1

Sean Lister – Redline 4

Corey Ramsdale – Nyora 9

Anthony McKean – Rosedale 83

Travis Ramsdale – Nyora 99

