Ben Shaw joins RX8 Cup Series for season 2022

Ben Shaw and his Dad share a fierce passion for motorsport, Ben having raced BMX, motocross and karts until a serious motocross accident in his early twenties forced an extended period away from the sport he loved.

Working a normal job for the last twenty odd years, Ben decided to put the helmet back on and began racing with a few mates at Marulan in the Deputy endurance races. It didn’t take long to reignite the passion with a few podiums, also achieving a second in class partnering with Tom Shaw (no relation) in the Pheasant Wood 7 hour endurance race. This is where Ben was introduced to the RX8 Cup Series, and decided that this was where he wanted to be.

Recently Ben, with the help of his sponsors Optus and Snap Homebush Bay, has secured the purchase of a Ric Shaw Racing built RX8 Cup car. The car will be prepared and maintained at Ric’s Five Dock workshop in Sydney, and will also have full track support from Ric and his team throughout season 2022. “I joined the series because the cars look fantastic, are fun to drive, and we get to visit the best tracks in the country”, said Ben. He adds “I have a lot to learn having been out of the sport for near on 20 years, but hopefully I can gain experience and build speed as the year progresses”.

All of us at RX8 Cup welcome Ben, and wish him all the best in his maiden season.

RX8 Cup Series Season Calendar 2022

Round 1 Feb 5 to 6th Phillip Island GP

Round 2 Apr 8 to 10th SMSP Sydney

Round 3 Jul 8 to 10th Winton Raceway

Round 4 Aug 5 to 7th SMSP Sydney

Round 5 Sep 23 to 25th Wakefield Park

Round 6 Nov 10th to 13th Mt Panorama

Stephen McLaine

RX8 Cup Series