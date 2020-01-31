Ben Blackburn Racing extends Andre Heimgartner sponsorship

Ben Blackburn Racing has today announced continued sponsorship of Supercars driver Andre Heimgartner in 2020.

Director Ben Blackburn said: “I’m really pleased to keep this partnership going. Andre was the first driver I sponsored, and he is a very professional young guy. It was with this in mind that I asked him to be our Ambassador,” Ben said.

“He is extremely dedicated to his fitness with Josh Webb from 1 Percent Performance which has translated into some great results on the track. The growth in him since 2015 to where he is now is just phenomenal.

“I know that Heimgartner is really focused on doing the best job he can in 2020 for Kelly Racing in the new Mustang.

“I believe that he can win races and collect more podiums on the back of last season. All the ingredients for more success are there.

“Team continuity is there now, being into his third season with the Kelly’s and Dilan Talabani (engineer).

“For a young guy at 24, Andre has a lot of laps under him because he has been racing since he was 7 and has been racing on full length circuits since he was 12 years old in New Zealand,” Mr Blackburn said.

“If they can find the right set up, Heimgartner will be a tough customer to beat. The other drivers know that – they respect him.

“Andre is awesome with his sponsors. He goes out of his way to keep them engaged and happy which is such an important part of motorsport.

“I can remember last year on the Gold Coast, I had forgotten earlier that week to request a couple of pit passes so I sent Heimgartner a message and within like thirty minutes he had them at my hotel reception waiting for me. Not every driver is going to drop everything on the morning of a race day and do stuff like that for their sponsors. But Andre gets it.

“Nothing is ever too difficult. He will always get back to you and is always thinking what he can do next time to make it even better whether it’s racing, social media or interviews. He has about 29,000 followers on Instagram now so he must be doing something right!

“I look forward to continuing the partnership and celebrating more of Andre Heimgartner’s achievements and success in 2020. Now bring on the Superloop Adelaide 500,” Ben said.

Andre Heimgartner said: “I can’t thank Ben enough for the continued support. He has been a long–time backer and it’s sponsors like him that make such a difference and impact,” Andre said.

“Ben has a wealth of knowledge in media and PR and having his expertise and his ability to help build followers through the Andre Heimgartner Fans Facebook page is something I am thankful for.

“It is always hard in this sport to find loyal and committed sponsors and I feel privileged to have Ben continuing on for another year – let’s hope it’s a good one!” Heimgartner said.

Heimgartner will be at The Bend Motorsport Park on Tuesday 18th February for the official Supercars pre-season test day with Kelly Racing.

You can watch Heimgartner tackle the streets of Adelaide South Australia and all of the Supercars action at the Superloop Adelaide 500 from Thursday 20th February to Sunday 23rd February.