Nyora Raceway played host to the Victorian Formula 500 championship on Saturday night and the action did not disappoint as the class show cased their stars in both senior and junior class racing with Jack Bell going on to claim his first Victorian F500 title and Tyler Maggs winning the junior final also.

Local stars in their Sedans also entertained race fans with Chris Miles winning the Standard Saloons, Sean Lister the Unlimited Sedans and Caleb Lincoln the Sports Sedan finals.

Qualifying for the Formula 500 title for the 600cc powered mostly fuel injected Yamaha’s was across six heat races with Indy Rae, Hayden Pascoe, Brooke Buckingham, Jordy Rae, Dylan Willsher and Bell all taking race wins. Willsher managed to record lap times just under the fourteen second mark which was sensational speed for the class’s first time out on Nyora in about twenty plus seasons.

Matt Turner, Willsher, and Kurt Dunham were just some of the drivers involved in crashes or other misfortune during the qualifiers before Alex Ryan, Bailey Stephens, Lauren Bowen, and Jack Nolan advanced via the last chance B main into the title race.

The twenty-lap finale began with Bell, Pascoe, Jordy Rae, Jett Speed, Leigh van Ginneken and Brock Rae in the top six starting spots and others such as James McDonald back in twelfth. Brother and sister Justin and Lauren Bowen were both in the title line-up as was New South Wales visitors, Jac Laneyrie and Parker Johnson.

An early race caution after a Van Ginneken roll over in turn four, was followed by twenty-one green flag racing laps with Bell steaming ahead at the front of the field whilst Pascoe and Jordy Rae sorted themselves out for the minor places. McDonald passed the likes of Buckingham, Chad Bell, Justin Bowen, Laneyrie, and Indy Rae all the way into fifth spot.

When the chequered flag unfurled, Jack Bell would claim Victorian champion status ahead of Jordy Rae, Pascoe, Brock Rae, and McDonald.

Zoe Pearce, Rusty Ponting, and Tyler Maggs shared qualifying wins in the Formula 500 Juniors before Maggs proved too good in the final taking the win from Ponting, and Mitch Saunderson with Dakota Luckett and Jett Hart rounding out the top five.

Visiting Geelong and Ballarat area drivers secured the top three spots in the Unlimited Sedan final when Sean Lister finished ahead of one of his mates and clients Trent Susol with Ian Page finishing third ahead of Corey Ramsdale and Travis Ramsdale.

Chris Miles was too good on race night for the rest in the Standard Saloon field after holding off Mitch Blencowe’s early challenges for the race lead. Ash Dean finished second, Blencowe third, then Darwyn Lee and Andrew Miles.

Rounding out the complete results for the evening was Caleb Lincoln taking the win in the Sports Sedan final. Lincoln went on to defeat Jake Blencowe, Jayde Aarts, Malcolm Knight and Simon Bent.

Nyora returns to action next on March the 26th with the Ladies Standard Saloon Victorian title and the Dirt Modifieds the top billed competition.

Nyora Raceway Inc would also like to acknowledge and thank the following season supporters;

Shannon’s Insurance

Miles Mechanical Pakenham

Rip it Up Earthworks Bittern

Burson’s Pakenham

Outback Riders

Redde Detailing

Highline Racewear

Cut N’ Core

Southeast Paving

ARP Earthworks

All Care Exhausts Pakenham

Bass Concreting

John Duff & CO – Shell

J Allcock Plumbing

Ramsdale Wreckers

SS AG Services

Polly’s Auto Salvage

Sherlow’s Used Cars

Shedworx – Sheds, Garages & Excavations

Metal Station Farming Products

Napier Photography

JW Bookkeeping

Sticky Biz Apparel

Cecil Excavations

Earth Link Electrical

Mornington Motors

ML Automotive

Peninsula District Towing

Somerville Motor Body Works

Ultimate Awards

BAM Inspect & Build

Pakenham Accident Repairs

BGN Auto Glass

Affordable Auto Salvage

Ripper Sticker

Taylor’d Fabrications

Russell Steel

Heartfelt Candles

Dandenong Pest Control

Wise Steel Sales

Redde race parts

EZprint

Magnet Towing

Ends Release.

Media written by Speedcafe contributor DMT Sports Media – Dean Thompson