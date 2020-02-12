Beaurepaires expands partnership with Shell V-Power Racing Team

The 2018 and 2019 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship winning Shell V-Power Racing Team has announced an expanded multi-year partnership with trusted Australian tyre provider Beaurepaires.

Beaurepaires, a part of Goodyear and Dunlop Tyres Australia, has been a partner of Shell V-Power Racing Team since 2018.

For the coming season, they will expand their partnership to take a key branding position on the front splitters of both Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang GT Supercars.

On top of their partnership with the Shell V-Power Racing Team, Beaurepaires will continue as naming rights sponsor of the Supercars races at the 2020 Australian Grand Prix. The marquee event will again be called the Beaurepaires Melbourne 400.

Tony Kiernan, Senior Brand Manager from Goodyear & Dunlop Tyres Australia, said the increased association with the back-to-back Championship-winning team came following two successful seasons of activation and partnership.

“Being a partner with this team has been fantastic. Goodyear & Dunlop Tyres Australia has a long and storied history with Dick Johnson and his team, and we look forward to many more seasons of success together,” said Kiernan.

Ryan Story, Managing Director and co-owner of the Shell V-Power Racing Team, said the expansion of the Beaurepaires partnership was indicative of the team’s success both on- and off-track.

“While we have had incredible on-track success over recent seasons, I believe it is off-track where we truly shine in Supercars,” said Story.

“Our partnership group is second to none and we have some of the world’s biggest companies associated with this team. To have Beaurepaires not only continue, but expand their partnership is a source of immense pride for us and we look forward to working with them well into the future.”