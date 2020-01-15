Baker’s national title glory

There couldn’t have been a better way for Mitchell Baker to celebrate his 16th birthday than by achieving what was a historic victory in last weekend’s National Junior Sedan Title at Collie Speedway in Western Australia.

Turning 16 just three days prior to the National Title event, Baker was focused on making his presence known amid the whopping 61-car field and to say that that’s what he accomplished would be quite the understatement.

Making quick work of his outside third-row starting position in the 25-lap National Title-deciding feature race on night two of competition following his four qualifying heat races, Baker made quick work of clawing back some positions, making his way into fourth in the opening stages of the race and eventually into third by lap 12, enjoying some great racing with his opponents.

With the chequered flag looming, a subsequent restart opened the door for Baker to make the most of the battle going on ahead of him between the top two drivers. Allowing the leaders to focus on each other, Baker swept around them, launching himself into the lead on lap 23 and holding on to it for the remaining laps.

As if becoming the new National Champion wasn’t enough for Baker, his milestone victory also made him the first ever Geraldton City Speedway club member to achieve a National Title win, and just the fourth Western Australian-based driver to win a National Junior Sedan Title.

“Winning the National Title is a massive accomplishment for me and I can’t thank my family and all of my supporters enough for making it a possibility,” expressed the Geraldton, Western Australia-based racer, who earlier in the weekend won two of his heat races and placing third and seventh in the other two.

“Becoming the first Geraldton club member to win a National Title makes it that much more special and I’m really proud to have been able to represent my club.

“It definitely wasn’t an easy race and there’s always added pressure in a title event, but I just tried to focus on the race itself and not get too distracted by the hype to avoid making mistakes, which paid off in the end.”

Commencing his speedway racing career in 2014 aboard a Datsun Sunny Junior Sedan and then making his way up the ranks, Baker’s biggest highlight prior to his National Title win was finishing 11th in last season’s Western Australian Title at Albany’s Attwell Park Speedway.

Riding a huge wave of confidence into this Saturday and Sunday night’s (January 18 and 19) running of this season’s Western Australian Title at Narrogin Speedway, Baker will be hoping to back up his National Title performance with yet another strong result.

Baker is proudly supported by the following 2019-20 season sponsors:

Western Regional Towing

Thomas Design

Sonic Cut

Stockyard Stock Supplies

Special thanks must go out to Baker’s mum and dad (Natasha and Richard), along with Ashley Baker, Jasmine Bowran, Beau Riley, Felicity Nelson, John Purser, CJ Craig and Bradley Craig from Craig Wiring Looms, Craig and Janice from Stockyard Stock Supplies, Warren Bishop, Jason Moyle, the Ahearn family, the Beaumont family, and the rest of his family and friends for their support.