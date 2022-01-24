> News Extra > Speedway

Bairnsdale Speedway with headlining Victorian Hot Rod title event this Saturday night

By Media Release

Monday 24th January, 2022 - 11:22pm

This Saturday night at Bairnsdale Speedway the Hot Rods are in town for their Victorian Title with every driver keen on earning the right to run the coveted number one for the following twelve months on their race car. The Hot Rods will be supported by all our local Sedan racing heroes in the Standard Saloons, Junior Standard Saloons, Ladies Standard Saloons, and the Division 2 Hot Rods.

The Junior Standard Saloons are competing in round two of the Victorian Junior Standard Saloon Series, the Ladies are competing in the Switch Go 20 lapper feature event and the Standard Saloons are competing in a round of their Victorian series.

With all eyes on the Victorian Speedway Drivers Association of Victoria (SDAV) Hot Rod Victorian title Shannon Meakins the defending champion has the target on his back with the likes of Dean West who finished right on his back bumper bar at Rosedale Speedway this past Saturday night keen to win. West is likely in his last season of racing and could think of no better way to go out, on top. Brendan Roberts a new racer to the class has shown he is a podium threat, Eddie Ivermee, Kali Hovey, and Phil Jenkins are others to watch.

Standard Saloon drivers in the state series point score event include some competitors following that point score plus, drivers that just want to get some laps in at Bairnsdale before the upcoming Victorian Standard Saloon title on March Labour Day weekend.

Watch for Shane Stewart the Victorian champion and his brother Chris who was the runner up at the last title, Chris is a former state champion himself. Mitch Foster, Aaron Meakins, Wayne Sheerman, Jack Yeoman’s, Nick Chrystie another former Victorian champion, Leigh Gooding, and Jacob Vuillermin as likely race victory contenders. Vuillermin set a record at our last event for fastest one lap time, this time he will be keen to take the first placed trophy.

Local Ladies are really keen for their switch direction feature event with eleven having nominated. Tash Curtis, Jemima Borkowski, Danielle Solly, Tahlia Campbell and Renae Parsons are just some of the Ladies with experience behind the wheel that should serve them well this Saturday.

Junior Standard Saloon race drivers will compete in the second round of the state series after round one was held at Drouin two weeks ago. Harry Cecil is proving to be incredibly tough to beat this season so far. However Hunter Carey, Beau Stuchbery, Blake Smith, Zac Barwise, Tyler McDermott, Deon Fyfe are all keen to get one over Cecil, they will have also competing for the first time this season Dylan Barrow. Barrow is a top racer in another form of Juniors and should make Saturday extra interesting.
Leigh Mitchell leads the entrants in Division 2 Hot Rods after setting a new fifteen lap record of the Bairnsdale track at the last race meeting. Mitchell, Troy Hutchinson, Trent Wilson are all winners this season and they are all nominated and hoping to go one up on the others. Daniel Angus, Bobby Devine, Rob Tatterson, Kane Gibson, Jordan Haley, and Peter Angus are all competitors that could shake things up and pick up their own victory.

You can find our track at 120 Deptford Road as you head out on Great Alpine Road, we are situated in Granite Rock. On race days only, if you have an enquiry, you can call 0458 617 910. We encourage you to stay in touch with what is happening our social media platforms.

Gates open from 1pm and racing begins at 5.30pm

Bairnsdale Speedway Association thank all their valued supporters;
A1 Septic Tanks
A1 Trailers
A1 Yard Maintenance
Assist A Lift Bairnsdale
Autobarn
ABR 4×4 Bairnsdale
Active Sound Systems
Bairnsdale Automotive & Transmissions
Bairnsdale RSL
Bairnsdale Scrap Metal
Bakers Delight
Boost 2 Drive
Bridgestone Bairnsdale Riviera Tyre Service
Bristol Paint
Buchan Towing
Carpet World
Cheap Tyres Morwell
Clifton Mobile Homes
Craig Riseley Plumbing
Curtis Engineering
Dennison Quality Roofing
East Gippsland Hire
Eastern Signs
Egap Security
Egee Printers
East Gippsland Locks & Keys
EZ Print
Farm Fodder Direct
Gamcorp
Gen-Sol Power Australia
Gillicks Busline
Gippsland Treated Pine
Granite Rock Quarries
Great Southern Kitchens
Jarvis Norwood
JBI Concreting
Kennedy Trailers
M & S Laity Hay Contractors
Mitchell Valley Excavations
Patties Foods
Napier Photography
Phase Link Electrics
RCI Services
Riviera Concrete
SS Auto Wholesalers
Swan Plumbing
Tambo Waste
Tim Bull MP – Member for Gippsland East
Todd Plumbing Supplies
TRFM & Gold 1242
Wayne Trinder Plumbing & Gas fitting
Westpoint Motors
W.G.I Earthmoving & Heavy Haulage

Nominations
SDAV HOT RODS VICTORIAN TITLE
Shannon Meakins – 1
Phil Jenkins – 3
Dean West – 4
Eddie Ivermee – 6
Brendan Roberts – 7
Neil Sixtus – 8
Jade Ewart – 15
Mick Lee – 23
Kali Hovey – 24
Russell Hovey – 25
Gary Jose – 26
Allan Borradale – 93

STANDARD SALOONS – VICTORIAN SERIES ROUND
Shane Stewart – Victoria 1
Chris Stewart – Victoria 2
Mitch Foster – Bairnsdale 5
Leigh Gooding- Rosedale 11
Andrew Cormack – Bairnsdale 12
Josh Cormack – Bairnsdale 13
Troy Cormack – Bairnsdale 14
Aaron Meakins – Alexandra 17
Arron Cormack – Bairnsdale 19
Jack Yeomans – Rosedale 24
Nick Chrystie – Alexandra 25
Josh Thomas – Bairnsdale 25
Nick Harnett – Rosedale 29
Michael Cormack- Bairnsdale 46
Steve Dadswell – Bairnsdale 47
Jack Wharton – Bairnsdale 57
Jacob Vuillermin – Rosedale 59
Shaun or Allan Cormack – Bairnsdale 63
Stephen Overton – Daylesford 66
Wayne Sheerman – Alexandra 69
Scott Chippindall – Bairnsdale 75
Nigel Frew – Bairnsdale 76
Clinton Geer – Bairnsdale 80
Justin Smith – Moe 93
Don Fyfe – Bairnsdale 96
Alan Danks – Rosedale 96
LADIES STANDARD SALOON – CURTIS ENGINEERING 20 LAP SWITCH
Tash Curtis – Bairnsdale 10
Jo Richardson – Bairnsdale 12
Lisa McInnes – Bairnsdale 13
Jemima Borkowski – Drouin 13
Michelle Overton – Bairnsdale 14
Sammi Broome – Bairnsdale 19
Danielle Solly – Bairnsdale 29
Tahlia Campbell – Rosedale 44
Tash Kelly – Daylesford 66
Rachel Chippindall – Bairnsdale 75
Renae Parsons – Bairnsdale 80

JUNIOR STANDARD SALOONS – VICTORIAN SERIES ROUND 2
Harry Cecil – Victoria 3
Tyler McDermott – Rosedale 5
Blake Smith – Moe 10
Tannah Lee – Rosedale 10
Kaine Smith – Moe 11
Tom Braz – Rosedale 14
Jackie-Anne Angus – Nyora 19
Nathalya Westwood – Rosedale 28
Zac Barwise – Colac 32
Bree Walker – Rosedale 50
Beau Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 72
Oscar Oliver-Peel – Bairnsdale 75
Brianna Noyes – Bairnsdale 83
Breanne Lee – Bairnsdale 92
Hunter Carey – Drouin 95
Deon Fyfe – Bairnsdale 96
Dylan Barrow – TBC

DIVISION 2 HOT RODS
Leigh Mitchell – Victoria 2
Daniel Angus – Victoria 3
Bobby Devine – Rosedale 6
Trent Wilson – Bairnsdale 10
Jason Seymour – Moe 10
Ben Crittenden – Bairnsdale 11
Rob Tatterson – Moe 11
Terry Crittenden- Bairnsdale 12
Mario Agius – Rosedale 12
Kane Gibson – Moe 18
Kevin Hays – Rosedale 19
Mel Tatterson – Moe 21
Jordan Haley – Rosedale 65
Peter Angus – Nyora 71
Troy Hutchison – Rosedale 74
Robbie Edwards – Alexandra 98

Ends Release.

Media written by Speedcafe contributor DMT Sports Media – Dean Thompson