Bairnsdale Speedway to fire up again this Saturday night

This Saturday night from 5.30pm, East Gippsland motorsport fires up once again when Bairnsdale Speedway opens its gates for the new season of racing with Sprintcar racing headlining the show and a host of super stars in their Sedan cars also on the bill, including Standard Saloons, Junior Standard Saloons, Ladies Standard Saloons and Division 2 Hot Rods.

Local Bairnsdale driver and current Victorian Sprintcar Champion Alistair Bastian will do battle with four times state champion Dennis Jones, former one-time champion Mark Laity, consistent winners Shane Steenholdt, Justin Barton, and Adam Greenwood and ten other racers keen to start the season with a great result.

Division 2 Hot Rods will also provide plenty of action with the top three drivers from Nyora’s meeting last weekend in amongst the field in Troy Hutchison, Local Bairnsdale man Trent Wilson and Bobby Devine. Victoria number two ranked racer Traralgon’s Leigh Mitchell straps in to compete as does Rob Tatterson from Trafalgar.

With the Victorian Standard Saloon title at Bairnsdale this season in March, some drivers from down in the South-East of Melbourne and the Eastern Suburbs have also entered to compete this weekend and get valuable lap time against a large number of local regulars.

Competing in the Standard Saloon 400 will be the Victorian Champion from Morwell Shane Stewart is in the line-up and other strong competitors although not limited to just these include, Mitch Foster, Andrew Cormack, Jack Yeomans, Col Yeomans, Brad Hill, Kacey Ingram, Rhys Lansdown last weekend’s Nyora winner, Josh Thomas, and Wayne Sheerman last weeks Hamilton winner. Our local racers will have their hands full in a terrific field.

Ladies Standard Saloons and a small Junior Standard Saloon field for a mini-series complete the programme.

Gates will open to the public from 1pm with racing from 5.30pm. Tickets can be brought online or in cash only from the entry, no card facility available. Adult entry is $20 a head whilst aged pensioners are $15 only Children aged between 12 and 16 enter at $8 each and all children under the age of twelve enter free.

NOMINATIONS

VSA LS SPRINTCARS

Shane Steenholdt – # 5

Jack Van Bremen – # 16

Dennis Jones – # 17

Koby Noonan – # 26

Michael Evans – #28

Adam Greenwood – #35

Brett Maxwell – #45

Roddy Dennison – #51

Mark Laity – #53

Alastair Bastian – #55

Ethan Bastian – #64

Peter Laity – #66

Justin Barton – #86

Dillon Seily – #87

Trent Nielsen – #88

Dayn Bentvelzen – #96

OPEN STANDARD SALOONS

Shane Stewart – Victoria 1

Mitch Foster – Bairnsdale 5

Andrew Cormack – Bairnsdale 12

Jack Yeomans – Rosedale 12

Ashley Cormack – Bairnsdale 13

Arron Cormack – Bairnsdale 19

Bailey Perkins – Rosedale 22

Col Yeomans – Rosedale 24

Nick Harnett – Rosedale 29

Brad Hill – Nyora 36

Kacey Ingram – Nyora 43

Rhys Lansdown – Nyora 47

Josh Thomas – Bairnsdale 50

Stephen Overton – Bairnsdale 51

Jack Wharton – Bairnsdale 57

Shaun Cormack – Bairnsdale 62

Wayne Sheerman – Alexandra 69

Troy Cormack – Bairnsdale 75

Nigel Frew – Bairnsdale 76

Kate Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 78

Clinton Geer – Bairnsdale 80

Tim McKenzie – Bairnsdale 92

Justin Smith – Moe 93

Don Fyfe – Bairnsdale 96

LADIES STANDARD SALOONS

Jo Richardson – Bairnsdale 12

Sammi Broome – Bairnsdale 19

Danielle Solly – Bairnsdale 96

Kate Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 78

JUNIOR STANDARD SALOONS

Jack Braz – Rosedale 14

Sharni Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 32

Zac Barwise – Colac 32

Deon Fyfe – Bairnsdale 69

Beau Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 72

Hunter Carey – Drouin 95

DIVISION 2 HOT RODS

Leigh Mitchell – Victoria 2

Bobby Devine – Rosedale 6

Trent Wilson – Bairnsdale 10

Ben Crittenden – Bairnsdale 11

Rob Tatterson – Moe 11

Mario Agius – Rosedale 12

Peter Disher – Moe 21

Matt Shankland – Nyora 46

Jordan Haley – Rosedale 65

Troy Hutchison – Rosedale 74

Robbie Edwards – Alexandra 98

