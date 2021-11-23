> News Extra > Speedway

Bairnsdale Speedway to fire up again this Saturday night

By Media Release

Wednesday 24th November, 2021 - 9:02am

This Saturday night from 5.30pm, East Gippsland motorsport fires up once again when Bairnsdale Speedway opens its gates for the new season of racing with Sprintcar racing headlining the show and a host of super stars in their Sedan cars also on the bill, including Standard Saloons, Junior Standard Saloons, Ladies Standard Saloons and Division 2 Hot Rods.

Local Bairnsdale driver and current Victorian Sprintcar Champion Alistair Bastian will do battle with four times state champion Dennis Jones, former one-time champion Mark Laity, consistent winners Shane Steenholdt, Justin Barton, and Adam Greenwood and ten other racers keen to start the season with a great result.

Division 2 Hot Rods will also provide plenty of action with the top three drivers from Nyora’s meeting last weekend in amongst the field in Troy Hutchison, Local Bairnsdale man Trent Wilson and Bobby Devine. Victoria number two ranked racer Traralgon’s Leigh Mitchell straps in to compete as does Rob Tatterson from Trafalgar.

With the Victorian Standard Saloon title at Bairnsdale this season in March, some drivers from down in the South-East of Melbourne and the Eastern Suburbs have also entered to compete this weekend and get valuable lap time against a large number of local regulars.

Competing in the Standard Saloon 400 will be the Victorian Champion from Morwell Shane Stewart is in the line-up and other strong competitors although not limited to just these include, Mitch Foster, Andrew Cormack, Jack Yeomans, Col Yeomans, Brad Hill, Kacey Ingram, Rhys Lansdown last weekend’s Nyora winner, Josh Thomas, and Wayne Sheerman last weeks Hamilton winner. Our local racers will have their hands full in a terrific field.

Ladies Standard Saloons and a small Junior Standard Saloon field for a mini-series complete the programme.

Gates will open to the public from 1pm with racing from 5.30pm. Tickets can be brought online or in cash only from the entry, no card facility available. Adult entry is $20 a head whilst aged pensioners are $15 only Children aged between 12 and 16 enter at $8 each and all children under the age of twelve enter free.

Bairnsdale Speedway Association wish to thank all their valued supporters;
A1 Septic Tanks
A1 Trailers
A1 Yard Maintenance
Assist A Lift Bairnsdale
Autobarn
ABR 4×4 Bairnsdale
Active Sound Systems
Bairnsdale Automotive & Transmissions
Bairnsdale RSL
Bairnsdale Scrap Metal
Bakers Delight
Boost 2 Drive
Bridgestone Bairnsdale Riviera Tyre Service
Bristol Paint
Buchan Towing
Carpet World
Cheap Tyres Morwell
Clifton Mobile Homes
Craig Riseley Plumbing
Curtis Engineering
Dennison Quality Roofing
East Gippsland Hire
Eastern Signs
Egap Security
Egee Printers
East Gippsland Locks & Keys
EZ Print
Farm Fodder Direct
Gamcorp
Gen-Sol Power Australia
Gillicks Busline
Gippsland Treated Pine
Granite Rock Quarries
Great Southern Kitchens
Jarvis Norwood
JBI Concreting
M & S Laity Hay Contractors
Mitchell Valley Excavations
Patties Foods
Napier Photography
Phase Link Electrics
RCI Services
Riviera Concrete
SS Auto Wholesalers
Swan Plumbing
Tambo Waste
Tim Bull MP – Member for Gippsland East
Todd Plumbing Supplies
TRFM & Gold 1242
Wayne Trinder Plumbing & Gas fitting
Westpoint Motors
W.G.I Earthmoving & Heavy Haulage

NOMINATIONS
VSA LS SPRINTCARS
Shane Steenholdt – # 5
Jack Van Bremen – # 16
Dennis Jones – # 17
Koby Noonan – # 26
Michael Evans – #28
Adam Greenwood – #35
Brett Maxwell – #45
Roddy Dennison – #51
Mark Laity – #53
Alastair Bastian – #55
Ethan Bastian – #64
Peter Laity – #66
Justin Barton – #86
Dillon Seily – #87
Trent Nielsen – #88
Dayn Bentvelzen – #96

OPEN STANDARD SALOONS
Shane Stewart – Victoria 1
Mitch Foster – Bairnsdale 5
Andrew Cormack – Bairnsdale 12
Jack Yeomans – Rosedale 12
Ashley Cormack – Bairnsdale 13
Arron Cormack – Bairnsdale 19
Bailey Perkins – Rosedale 22
Col Yeomans – Rosedale 24
Nick Harnett – Rosedale 29
Brad Hill – Nyora 36
Kacey Ingram – Nyora 43
Rhys Lansdown – Nyora 47
Josh Thomas – Bairnsdale 50
Stephen Overton – Bairnsdale 51
Jack Wharton – Bairnsdale 57
Shaun Cormack – Bairnsdale 62
Wayne Sheerman – Alexandra 69
Troy Cormack – Bairnsdale 75
Nigel Frew – Bairnsdale 76
Kate Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 78
Clinton Geer – Bairnsdale 80
Tim McKenzie – Bairnsdale 92
Justin Smith – Moe 93
Don Fyfe – Bairnsdale 96

LADIES STANDARD SALOONS
Jo Richardson – Bairnsdale 12
Sammi Broome – Bairnsdale 19
Danielle Solly – Bairnsdale 96
Kate Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 78

JUNIOR STANDARD SALOONS
Jack Braz – Rosedale 14
Sharni Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 32
Zac Barwise – Colac 32
Deon Fyfe – Bairnsdale 69
Beau Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 72
Hunter Carey – Drouin 95

DIVISION 2 HOT RODS
Leigh Mitchell – Victoria 2
Bobby Devine – Rosedale 6
Trent Wilson – Bairnsdale 10
Ben Crittenden – Bairnsdale 11
Rob Tatterson – Moe 11
Mario Agius – Rosedale 12
Peter Disher – Moe 21
Matt Shankland – Nyora 46
Jordan Haley – Rosedale 65
Troy Hutchison – Rosedale 74
Robbie Edwards – Alexandra 98

