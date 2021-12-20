> News Extra > Speedway

Bairnsdale Speedway season begins this Sunday night: join us for the fun

By Media Release

Tuesday 21st December, 2021 - 10:21am

This Sunday night Bairnsdale Speedway begins its 2021/22 season with a Boxing Night special that includes Sprintcars, Division 2 Hot Rods, Junior Standard Saloons and Standard Saloons in competition. There will be almost seventy race drivers in action with the Sprintcars the headline act whilst thirty Standard Saloons have entered to get some valuable track time with their Victorian title set for the venue in March.

In Sprintcar action Adam Greenwood who won two weeks ago in Ballarat leads the field into battle. With roughly 600hp the ‘Kings with Wings’ light up any venue they compete at. Greenwood will have the likes of team mate Alistair Bastian who was third two weeks ago, Shane Steenholdt, Mark Noonan, David McKay, Justin Barton, and Dillon Siely to contend with.

Expect the Sprintcars to get around the clay track in thirteen and a half to fourteen and half seconds per lap with spectacular slides through the corners. For many of the competitors, who are local to East Gippsland, it gives bragging rights until next time.

A stellar line-up in Standard Saloons will see Morwell brothers Shane and Daniel Stewart who currently are Victoria’s number one and three ranked drivers up against a terrific number of potential winners. Jeff Blencowe comes up from Bunyip, Leigh Gooding from Yinnar, Mark and Chris Miles from Catani, Col and Jack Yeomans from Moe, Bradley Hill from Drouin, Kacey Ingram from Warragul, Jacob Vuillermin from Traralgon, and they will be up against a host of Bairnsdale race drivers including Josh Thomas who was pole position two weeks ago, also in Ballarat and is also very difficult to beat at the Granite Rock location of the Speedway.

Our Division 2 Hot Rod competitors have already had two meetings this season with local Bairnsdale member Trent Wilson a winner three weeks ago at Nyora. Troy Hutchison is in the line-up after winning in November at Nyora also whilst Booby Devine has podiumed at both those meetings and will be at Bairnsdale. Leigh Mitchell, Daniel Angus and Rob Tatterson are just some in the line-up that will look to pressure the top three so far this season of Wilson, Hutchison, and Devine.

Rounding out race night is the Junior Standard Saloon field with an impressive list of future stars who are already causing people to sit up and take notice. Nathan Miles and Hunter Carey have both shown themselves to be well and truly front runners so far at events at Nyora. Throw in the Smith Boys Blake and Kaine having their first run of the season and local Bairnsdale racer Beau Stuchbery and the action should be hard thought at the front between these Junior hero’s.

With a 5.30pm start on race night, entry to either of these two events with Eftpos available, costs $25 for an adult, aged pensioners $15, Children aged 12 to 16 $8 each whilst all other children are free. A family ticket for two adults and two children aged 12 to 16 is $60. We have food and drink catering on sight with Eftpos at the canteen available, and you may bring your own liquor.

We are obligated to comply with whatever the current Covid conditions are at the time of the event, however it is safe to say that attending only if you are double vaccinated and can prove it via Services Victoria application.

You can find our track at 120 Deptford Road as you head out on Great Alpine Road, we are situated in Granite Rock. On race days only, if you have an enquiry, you can call 0458 617 910. We encourage you to stay in touch with what is happening our social media platforms.

NOMINATIONS
SPRINTCARS
Shane Steenholdt – 5
Jack Van Bremen – 16
Koby Noonan – 26
Michael Evans – 28
Adam Greenwood – 35
Mark Noonan – 42
Kyle Stathopoulos – 44
Brett Maxwell – 45
Roddy Dennison – 51
Nigel Laity – 53
Alistair Bastian – 55
Ethan Bastian – 64
David McKay – 83
Justin Barton – 86
Dillon Siely – 87
Trent Nielsen – 88

DIVISION 2 HOT RODS
Leigh Mitchell – Victoria 2
Daniel Angus – Victoria 3
Bobby Devine – Rosedale 6
Trent Wilson – Bairnsdale 10
Rob Tatterson – Moe 11
Peter Disher – Moe 12
Kane Gibson – Moe 18
Kevin Hays – Rosedale 19
Troy Hutchison – Rosedale 74

JUNIOR STANDARD SALOONS
Blake Smith – Moe 10
Kaine Smith – Moe 11
Nathan Miles – Nyora 12
Jack Braz – Rosedale 14
Nathalya Westwood – Rosedale 28
Sharni Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 32
Tasharni Murray – Drouin 48
Deon Fyfe – Bairnsdale 69
Beau Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 72
Oscar Oliver-Peel – Bairnsdale 75
Hunter Carey – Drouin 95

STANDARD SALOONS
Shane Stewart – Victoria 1
Daniel Stewart – Victoria 3
Johnny Watson – Drouin 4
Jeff Blencowe – Drouin 9
Ash Fyfe – Rosedale 9
Leigh Gooding – Rosedale 11
Mark Miles – Nyora 12
Jack Yeomans – Rosedale 12
Josh Cormack – Bairnsdale 13
Matt Davis – Nyora 14
Chris Miles – Nyora 18
Aaron Cormack – Bairnsdale 19
Aaron Laidlaw – Rosedale 23
Col Yeomans – Rosedale 24
Nick Harnett – Rosedale 29
Alan Ward – Rosedale 31
Bradley Hill – Nyora 36
Kacey Ingram – Nyora 43
Darwyn Lee – Drouin 45
Steve Dadswell – Bairnsdale 47
Anthony Murray – Drouin 48
Josh Thomas – Bairnsdale 50
Stephen Overton – Bairnsdale 51
Jack Wharton – Bairnsdale 57
Jacob Vuillermin – Rosedale 59
Shaun Cormack – Bairnsdale 62
Tim McKenzie – Wangaratta 65
Scott Chippindall – Bairnsdale 75
Nigel Frew – Bairnsdale 76
Garry Charles – Rosedale 79
Clinton Geer – Bairnsdale 80
Justin Smith – Moe 93
Don Fyfe – Bairnsdale 96

