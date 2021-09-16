Back-to-back for Circuit Excel at The Bend

Supercars champions: Protect Gold Coast event’s future
Yamaha secures Morbidelli through 2023
Yamaha confirms Dovizioso MotoGP deal
Aston Martin confirms 2022 F1 driver pairing
Dixon prepared to help Palou in IndyCar title race
Speedcafe.com launches Supercars silly season guide
Targa organisers identify speeds, route as ‘key’ recommendations
Porsche Motorsport boss hands over the reins
Motorsport Australia: Targa Tasmania ‘worth protecting’
New Motorsport Australia Championships calendar released