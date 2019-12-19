Australia’s best bands to ignite Adelaide at the 2020 Superloop Adelaide 500

A home-grown Adelaide music icon and an Australian legend headline the final acts secured to light up the stage at the 2020 Superloop Adelaide 500.

The after-race line-up begins on Friday night with ARIA Award winners Grinspoon headlining the night, alongside dance sensation Sneaky Sound System and Adelaide’s own The Superjesus, fronted by original rock chick Sarah McLeod.

Fan favorites Pete Murray and Sheppard will take to the stage on Saturday night before the Hilltop Hoods, joined by Illy and G Flip, bring the house down the 2020 event on Sunday.

Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, David Ridgway, said he was thrilled to be adding some of Australia’s best music talent to the already impressive line-up of off-track entertainment.

“Grinspoon, Sneaky Sound System, The Superjesus, Pete Murray and Sheppard are all incredible Australian artists with a legion of fans who, no doubt, will be eager to see them live on stage at the 2020 Superloop Adelaide 500,” said Minister Ridgway.

“We are planning four days of unforgettable entertainment for fans, both on and off the track – this event is certainly not to be missed.”

To celebrate the announcement, fans are encouraged to take advantage of a special ticket offer until the end of January with single day general admission tickets for Friday at only $55 and $80 for Saturday.

The Superjesus lead vocalist and local Adelaidian Sarah McLeod said the SA Music Hall of Famers are looking forward to taking to the stage at the 2020 Superloop Adelaide 500.

“We can’t wait to get back to Adelaide and share the stage with Grinspoon and Sneaky Sound System at the Superloop Adelaide 500 – what a way to celebrate great Australian music,” she said.

“We always love performing to a home crowd – we love the event and are really excited to be part of one of the biggest sporting events in the country.”

No strangers to the event, Sheppard are back at the Superloop Adelaide 500 following a massive global tour since their appearance at the 2018 event, playing to a sold-out Sunday crowd. The ARIA-award winning band has recently released a new single “Die Young” and will bring their iconic pop sound to the stage on Saturday 22 February.

Lead vocalist George Sheppard, who underwent surgery in September to repair a throat injury, said the band is excited to head back to Adelaide for the iconic event.

“We had so much fun in 2018 and we can’t wait to light up the stage for fans at the 2020 event,” he said.

“We’ve had a massive couple of years for us locally and internationally, and it will be great to get back to Adelaide to play for all the fans there!”

Today’s announcement completes the line-up of music acts on the main stage at the Superloop Adelaide 500 in 2020.

All three nights will feature Bands On Track artists opening for the headliners as part of the celebrated collaboration between Music SA and the Superloop Adelaide 500, which supports up and coming local musicians.

The Superloop Adelaide 500 will take place 20 – 23 February, 2020

2020 Superloop Adelaide 500 concert line-up:

Friday Night concert presented by Triple M

Grinspoon

Sneaky Sound System

The Superjesus

Supported by Music SA Bands on Track

Saturday Night concert presented by Mix 102.3

Pete Murray

Sheppard

Supported by Music SA Bands on Track

Sunday Night concert presented by NOVA Entertainment

Hilltop Hoods

Illy

G Flip

Supported by Music SA Bands on Track

Tickets for the 2020 Superloop Adelaide 500 are now on sale.