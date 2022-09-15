Australian water skiing champ aims for wet weather Porsche success

VIDEO: Mercedes debriefs the Italian Grand Prix
Palou testing 2021 McLaren in Barcelona
GALLERY: Erebus rebuild following Pukekohe crash
Brown car to be repaired, Murphy/Stanaway still on
Ford reveals global racing future with new Mustang
Pukekohe incident referred to Motorsport Australia Stewards
GALLERY: Ford Mustang Supercar
Ford teases new-look Mustang Supercar
Bathurst 1000 pit lane order confirmed
Bowe to reach TCM milestone at Sandown
Murphy: Final Pukekohe Supercars event ‘like a funeral’