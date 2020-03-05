Australian title up for grabs

A competitive field of drivers from around NSW, along with some interstate entrants, are set to converge at Sydney’s Valvoline Raceway (NSW) for this Saturday night’s Narellan Powder Coating supported Australian Legend Cars Title.

The 2019-20 season running of the event, which is sadly going to be without defending Australian Title holder Nathan Camilleri due to injuries he sustained in a crash during last year’s US Dirt Nationals over in America, is going to see one of the most hotly contested in the event’s history.

Although the defending Australian Title holder Nathan Camilleri is sidelined, the Camilleri surname is still going to be prominent, with Nathan’s younger brother Liam representing the family name. Liam Camilleri is certainly not to be taken lightly and in his short period in the class has already scored a pair of Australian Title top-10 finishes. Showing winning form so far this season, Camilleri heads into this Saturday night’s Australian Title as one of the leading contenders.

As the current NSW and Victorian Champion, Troy Bolton has his eyes set on adding the Australian Title victory to his ever-growing trophy cabinet. It’s not going to be an easy task, but the Canberra-based racer, who finished just off the podium in fourth at last season’s Australian Title, is going to be right up there amongst the front runners.

With two minor Australian Title podium finishes to his name, Robert Rawlings Jnr is as hungry as ever to finally stand on the top step of the podium in an Australian Title. There is certainly no lack of Australian Title motivation for Rawlings Jnr following his second-place finish behind Nathan Camilleri in last season’s running of the event.

Other drivers in solid form this season and hoping for a solid Australian Title showing are going to be the likes of John Egan who has finished on the podium in minor positions in both the recent NSW and Victorian Titles, this season’s NSW Title runner-up Jacob Griffin, Dylan Goodger, Nathan Moreau, and Matt Gordon (Qld). It’s interesting to note all the above drivers have finished inside the top 10 in various past Australian Title attempts.

Returning from a six-month American trip recently, Sean Rooney is hoping this experience, which saw him pit crew for one of world’s leading Legend Car racers in Tim Brockhouse as well as making numerous cameo racing appearances, is going to hold him in good stead for a solid Australian Title campaign.

410 Sprintcar racer Sam Putland isn’t making the long trek from South Australia to just make up the Australian Title numbers. For Putland, this will be his Valvoline Raceway debut.

Completing the Australian Title line-up is Narellan Powder Coating proprietor Trevor Stark, Matt Elliott, Brock Bolton, Ken Enright, Allen Leayr, Robert Amess, Keanu Da Palma, Clinton McKenzie, David Browne, Greg Thompson, Luke King, and Legend Car newcomer and ex HQ Holden racer Kieren Pilkington.

The Australian Title format is going to be made up of three rounds of qualifying heat races (8 laps), a 15-lap B main and then the 25-lap Australian Title deciding feature race.

This season’s Australian Legend Cars Title is proudly sponsored by Narellan Powder Coating. To find out more about them, visit their website www.narellanpowder.com.au, call them on 0246 461 584 or FOLLOW them on Facebook or Instagram by searching Narellan Powder Coating.

A massive thanks must go out to the team at Legend Cars Australia, for all their ongoing hard work and support towards the Legend Car class. For more information, visit www.legendcarsaustralia.com.au or LIKE them on Facebook by searching Speedway Legend Cars Australia.

2019-20 Season Australian Legend Cars Title Nominations (22 cars):

2 A Troy Bolton

2 N Matt Elliott

3 A Brock Bolton

4 A Ken Enright

9 N Allen Leayr

14 A Robert Amess

14 N Dylan Goodger

17 N Keanu Da Palma

18 N Clinton McKenzie

19 N Liam Camilleri

29 N Nathan Moreau

33 N Trevor Stark

34 A Robert Rawlings Jnr

44 N Jacob Griffin

47 A John Egan

55 N David Browne

63 A Greg Thompson

68 N Kieren Pilkington

74 V Luke King

92 Q Matt Gordon

97 A Sean Rooney

99 S Sam Putland

N = NSW

A = ACT

Q = Qld

S = South Australia

V = Victoria

