Australian Title spoils up for grabs

This Saturday night’s sixth race meeting of the 2019-20 season for Hession’s Auto Parts Grafton Speedway is going to be headlined by the Australian RSA Four Cylinder Sedan Title, and there is certainly no shortage of leading contenders.

Leading the list of Australian Title contenders is Casino-based race Brock Armstrong. Armstrong, who is the current NSW Champion, has winning form on his side, after he picked up a Grafton Speedway feature-race win earlier this season.

Apart from Armstrong, the other northern NSW-based Australian Title contenders amongst the 21-car field are likely to be racers such as Shane Laurie, David McGregor, Brodie King, Jamie Betts and ex Sprintcar racer Neil Lorzen.

Completing the nominations list for the Australian Title are Andrew Fuller, Matt Weir, Wally Rudder, Dave Putsey, Robert Nelson, Dennis Richardson, Rebeka and Raymond Giffin, Dwain Platt, James Lee, Joshua Goldie, John and Kiel Swadling, and Melissa Harris.

Making their first Grafton Speedway appearance of the season is the Wingless Sprint class with the Campbell Wrecking supported 40-lap Frank Inman Memorial. Heading the line-up are going to be drivers like Jacob Jolley, Trent Martin, Michael Butcher, Mason Cattell, Kevin Willis and Scott Marsh.

In the hotly contested RSA Street Stockers class, there are also a large range of front-running contenders. The Ford VS Holden class has drivers such as James Corbett, Eddie Mackney, Adam Grill and Steve Hall eager to get into victory lane.

The young drivers of the future can be seen in the RSA Junior Sedan class. Despite their young age, there is no doubt going to be no shortage of entertainment from them, with names like Brock Youngberry, Josh Weir, Kailee Rose, Nathan McGregor, and the Santin siblings Jaiden and Sophie.

Like in the Wingless Sprint class, the Speedway Karts make their first appearance of the season at Grafton Speedway. The Speedway Karts will be right at home around the challenging Grafton Speedway track and that will no doubt see plenty of close racing from beginning to end.

Track entry prices are as follows: family (two adults and two high school aged children) $65, adults $25, pensioners (age and TPI) $20, high school children (with card) $15, and children (under 12) FREE.

The racing action at Hession’s Auto Parts Grafton Speedway begins at 5.30pm.

Hession’s Auto Parts Grafton Speedway is located at the Grafton Showground on Prince Street in Grafton, NSW.

