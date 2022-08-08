Australian speedways bright future with SGP3 rider Ashley Jansen-Batchelor

VIDEO: Nashville IndyCar race highlights
2022 Bathurst 1000 field nearly complete
PremiAir completes Supercars co-driver line up
Tänak/Järveoja triumph in Rally Finland
POLL: For which team should Piastri drive in 2023?
Piszcyk clean sweeps Formula Ford
McLaughlin: Nashville one of the most fun races of my career
Harvick shakes up Playoffs in crazy Michigan NASCAR race
ARG positive on Supercars relationship despite ‘new tensions’
Dixon holds off McLaughlin to win chaotic Nashville IndyCar race
Paretta adds Laguna Seca IndyCar race for De Silvestro