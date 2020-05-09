Australian Formula Ford E-Challenge Launched

The Formula Ford Association Inc. is proud to announce the 2020 Australian Formula Ford E-Challenge.

With no real-life racing permissible across the country due to the COVID-19 restrictions, our AFFC management team have organised a virtual racing series using the iRacing platform.

The E-Challenge has been able to attract interest from many high profile drivers who will be competing against the current up and coming talents at selected events during the series. Our guest stars for Round 1 at Phillip Island will be former Australian Formula Ford Champions and Bathurst 1000 winners Will Davison and Nick Percat.

“We are really excited to launch the first round of AFF E-Challenge this Sunday. The interest in the series has been fantastic and we are expecting a full grid for Round 1. The competitors in the series are current and past Formula Ford drivers, a few internationals, past champions and some guest star appearances from Supercar and Porsche Carrera Cup drivers. It’s a great opportunity for our competitors to stay connected and have some fun while we can’t go racing on track,” said 2020 AFFC category manager Iccy Harrington.

Competitors racing in the Australian Formula Ford E-Challenge will use Formula Renault 2.0 cars, with a fixed setup (Formula Ford cars are not available on iRacing). Our management team felt it was important to compete in open-wheelers, Formula Renault being a category many of our alumni have successfully competed in overseas.

The E-Challenge will comprise five separate rounds:

Round 1: Sunday 10th May at Phillip Island

Round 2: Sunday 24th May at Laguna Seca

Round 3: Sunday 7th June at Barber Motorsport Park

Round 4: Sunday 21st June at Silverstone (NEW)

Round 5: Sunday 5th July at Bathurst Mount Panorama

All rounds will commence at 4PM (EST) and will finish at around 6PM (EST).

The schedule for each round will be as follows:

Practice – 30mins

Qualifying – 20mins

Race 1 (based on qualifying) – 20min

Race 2 warm-up – 10min

Race 2 (reverse grid) – 20min

The Australian Formula Ford E-Challenge will be broadcasted live on the Formula Ford Australia Facebook page and YouTube channel, as well as Lukess Esports YouTube and Facebook.

Round 1 of the 2020 Australian Formula Ford E-Challenge will kick off this Sunday, 10th May at 4PM EST from Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.