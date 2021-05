Australian French Formula 4 pilot, Hugh Barter is back in action this weekend for the Richard Mille Young Talent Academy at Magny Cours, entering the event second on points after his race win at round one.

Just six points separate the 15-year-old and leader, Estbeban Masson, as they go to the home of the Formula 1 French Grand Prix.

The Melbourne racer, now based in Le Mans, tested two weeks ago at Magny Cours. From the five sessions conducted, Barter was the quickest of the 15 drivers in three of them.

His focus throughout the course of the test was around gaining the most from fresh tyres and also maximising his speed entering corners.

He enters the weekend feeling confident that the momentum built from winning the final race at Nogaro and lessons learned during the test leave him in good stead.

Between events, Barter has been busy at the FFSA Academy keeping his fitness up and meeting the objectives set down by the Richard Mille Young Talent Academy – a collaboration between Richard Mille watches, BirelART and Nicolas Todt’s All Roads Management.

The Circuit de Nevers is located between the cities of Magny Cours and Nevers and is some 150km/160mi from Paris.

The weekend is expected to see temperatures in the mid-teens and the potential for rain, especially on Friday where testing and qualifying will take place over 30 and 25 minute sessions respectively. Saturday will feature two races and Sunday one.

The French Formula 4 Championship races with a control Mygale chassis, Renault engines and Pirelli tyres.

Hugh Barter was a front runner in Australian Kart racing before being awarded the Richard Mille Young Talent Academy scholarship after racing with Daniel Ricciardo’s Australian factory kart team, Patrizicorse, in the Australian Kart Championship.

HUGH BARTER QUOTEBOARD:

“I’m heading to Magny Cours very confident of where we are placed. There was so much to learn at the first round – my first event racing cars. To score a win for the Richard Mille Young Talent Academy in that first event was an incredible outcome.

“Nogaro was a bit of a blur in terms of taking it all in, but there was so much that I was able to generate about the process of racing cars in general and this Mygale Formula 4 specifically.

“Our test at Magny Cours went extremely well. I proved to be quick once I understood the circuit and the team set me challenges to learn more about the car and particularly when they place new tyres on it.

“The forecast indicates there may be some rain over the weekend, particularly Friday. It will be the first time at a race weekend with rain for me if that happens, however the very first time I drove one of these cars was in the wet at the Shootout at Le Mans.

“This is the first Formula 1 circuit that we’re racing on this year. I’m an old school Formula 1 fan and have watched many races from Magny Cours and naturally over the last few years that F1 has been back there.

“I certainly will arrive at Magny Cours feeling far more comfortable in the car and with the team. To live so close to the Academy and being there almost every day has really allowed me to gel with the Richard Mille Young Talent Academy team, it is a huge benefit.

“Between races, I’ve been working hard behind the scenes, particularly on fitness and at the Academy at Le Mans. We have some exciting things in the works over the coming weeks that we can’t wait to release.

“In between all of that, I’m continuing my schooling from Australia and in general getting used to life living in Le Mans.

“We’ve had many terrific experiences so far and seen so much of the country, it has been an awesome experience, but this weekend is our focus now. We have three races and six points to chase down to get to the Championship lead.”