Aus Prototypes back on track in 2020

The Australian Prototype Series is the latest to confirm its revised calendar, with four more rounds set to take place in 2020.

APS began its season at Sydney Motorsport Park in March, prior to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdowns, and since then the category has been working hard to formalise an updated calendar.

The remaining rounds will be part of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships, beginning with Sandown in September, followed by visits to The Bend and Phillip Island before a final round at a venue to be confirmed shortly in November, with Motorsport Australia expected to announce an additional Shannons round based on increased category interest. While the exact dates are still to be locked in for the final two events, the category is confident it will complete a five round Series in 2020.

Australian Prototypes Series CEO Paul Trengove said the revised calendar was an exciting prospect for competitors and fans alike. “We are thrilled to confirm the Australian Prototype Series will continue and fulfill the remainder of its 2020 season,” Trengove said.

“APS has liaised closely with its competitors and Motorsport Australia to ensure that the next events are workable, given the tighter turnaround between rounds and other associated challenges that come with compressing an entire series into several months. Everyone knows that 2020 is like no other, so we’re really thankful for everyone’s efforts to make our season a reality.

“The feedback from the APS competitors has unsurprisingly been very positive. The participants are very keen to go racing and showcase Australia’s purest sportscar racing category.”

If the opening round of the Series in March was anything to go by, 2020 is set to be one of the most exciting yet. The opening round in Sydney saw Series regular and one of title favourites in Jason Makris secure a race win, while Michael Naguib starred in a second wet race to secure an impressive debut victory.

“We have some fresh faces and some very familiar faces in the Series and they are all very competitive and in just one round we saw how tight the racing will be this year,” Trengove added.

“While it’s been tough not competing for points in these past few months, it has certainly made us more hungry than ever to go racing and we can’t wait to get back on track later this year.”

The current Series standings can be found here: https://australianprototypeseries.com.au/results

Revised 2020 Australian Prototype Series Calendar:

Round 1 – Sydney Motorsport Park – 7-8 March (completed)

Round 2 – Sandown Raceway – 12-13 September

Round 3 – The Bend Motorsport Park – 17-18 October

Round 4 – Phillip Island – October TBC

Round 5 – Venue TBC – November TBC

**photo credit: Speed Shots Photography / Nathan Wong